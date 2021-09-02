Stocks in news: Hero MotoCorp, Axis Bank, SBI, Coal India and more

Indian markets were likely to open flat today as SGX Nifty was trading 0.50 points lower at 17,099 amid mixed global cues. On September 1, Sensex closed 214 points lower at 57,338 and Nifty fell 56 points to 17,076, snapping a seven session rally. Nifty and Sensex touched their all-time highs of 17,225.75 and 57,918.71, in the opening trade on the back of better GDP data announced a day ago.

Here's a look at stocks that are likley to remain in focus today.

Hero MotoCorp: The two-wheeler maker reported a 22 per cent fall in total sales at 4,53,879 units in August compared with same month last year. The company had dispatched 5,84,456 units to its dealerships in August 2020.

Coal India: The state-owned miner produced 42.6 million tonne of coal in August, logging an increase of 14.6 per cent over the corresponding month of the previous fiscal.

Axis Bank: The private sector lender raised $600 million from offshore investors by selling sustainable additional tier-1 (AT1) bonds at a coupon of 4.1 per cent.

State Bank of India: The lender said it has raised Rs 4,000 crore via Basel compliant additional tier 1 (AT1) bonds, offering a coupon rate of 7.72 per cent. The issue garnered strong response from investors with bids in excess of Rs 10,000 crore received against a base issue size of Rs 1,000 crore.

Wipro: The IT services major has appointed Mohammed Areff as the Country Head and Managing Director for its Middle East operations.

Power Grid: The state-owned transmission company will seek shareholders' nod to raise up to Rs 6,000 crore through private placement of bonds or debentures at its annual general meeting later this month.

NTPC: The state-run power giant said its subsidiary NTPC REL has received a letter of award (LoA) for 325 MW solar projects in Madhya Pradesh from Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chauhan.

NHPC: The state-run hydro power firm will seek its shareholders' nod to raise borrowing limit by Rs 10,000 crore to Rs 40,000 crore in the annual general meeting on September 29, 2021.

Minda Corporation: The auto components firm said it has inked definitive agreements for buying 26 per cent equity stake in electric vehicle (EV) charging solutions startup EVQPOINT Solutions, through its wholly-owned arm Spark Minda Green Mobility Solutions.

Hindustan Zinc: The Vedanta Group company has extended the planned shutdown of one of the roasters at Chanderiya lead zinc smelter in Rajasthan, which would result in production loss of 25,000 tonne of zinc.

Kotak Mahindra Bank: The lender has completed the sale of an 8.6 per cent stake in Airtel Payments Bank for Rs 294.8 crore.

Eicher Motors: Royal Enfield sales volume fell 9 percent to 50,144 motorcycles in August 2021 against 45,860 motorcycles in August 2020.