Stocks in news: Suzlon Energy, Dreamfolks Services, Wipro, DLF and more

Benchmarks indices finished lower in volatile trade on Tuesday as losses in consumer goods and banking stocks countered gains in metal and energy. Sensex fell 49 points to close at 59,197and Nifty fell 10 points to settle at 17,656. Tata Consumer Products was the top Nifty loser falling 2.23 per cent. Bajaj Finserv, Britannia, M&M and Bajaj Finance were also among the laggards. On the other hand, Apollo Hospitals, Bharti Airtel, NTPC, Shree Cement and SBI Life were among the top gainers.

Share Market Live Updates: Sensex, Nifty likely to stage a gap-down opening today

Here's a look at stocks that are likely to remain in news today.

DLF: Leading real estate developer DLF Ltd. has set an ambitious target of expanding its residential bookings by over 10 per cent in the current financial year, backed by strong demand for homes. It also aims to double its retail portfolio in the next 4-5 years, the company revealed in its annual report.

Wipro: The IT services firm has inked an expanded collaboration with Palo Alto Networks to deliver managed security and network transformation solutions like SASE (secure access service edge), cloud security and next-generation SOC (security operations center) solutions based on Zero Trust principles for global enterprises.

InterGlobe Aviation: Petrus Elbers has joined the airline as the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) with effect from Tuesday, the company said in a regulatory filing. Elbers replaced Ronojoy Dutta, 71, who is set to retire on 30 September 2022.

Syngene International, Biocon: Pharma firm Biocon sold 5.4 per cent stake in its research subsidiary, Syngene International in a bulk deal on Tuesday. The stake sale in Syngene amounted to a little over Rs 1,220 crore. While the promoter sold a part of his shares in Syngene, ICICI Prudential Mutual Fund purchased shares worth over Rs 158 crore in the company.

Gail India: Gail India has fixed Wednesday, September 7, 2022 as the Record Date for the purpose of ascertaining the eligibility of shareholders for the issuance of bonus shares.

IDBI Bank: The government is likely to invite preliminary bids for offloading a stake in IDBI Bank in October, according to reports. Currently, the government holds 45.48 per cent in the bank, and Life Insurance Corp of India owns a 49.24 per cent stake.

Zuari Industries: Zuari Industries has inked a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with Envien International, Malta and Zuari Envien Bioenergy to build and operate a biofuel distillery.

Paras Defence and Space Technologies: Paras Defence and Space Technologies signed an exclusive teaming agreement with 'ELDIS Pardubice' s.r.o. of the Czech Republic, according to reports. The collaboration aims to provide turnkey anti-drone systems for civilian airports in India.

Salasar Techno Engineering: The board of the construction and engineering firm has approved the allotment of 3 crore equity shares to QIBs at a price of Rs 27.30 per share. The company raised Rs 81.9 crore through its issue.

Hatsun Agro Product: Promoter Raja Ganesan Chandramogan offloaded 27.20 lakh equity shares or 1.26 per cent stake in the dairy products company via open market transactions at an average price of Rs 987.8 per share.

Dreamfolks Services: Mirae Asset India Small-Midcap Focus Equity Master Investment Trust bought 3,03,446 equity shares in the firm via open market transactions. The shares were purchased at an average price of Rs 471.51 per share.

Suzlon Energy: The renewable energy solution provider has won an order to set up 180.6 MW wind energy project from Sembcorp's arm Green Infra Wind Energy. It will install 86 Wind Turbine Generators (WTGs) with a Hybrid Lattice Tubular (HLT) tower and a rated capacity of 2.1 MW each.