Stocks in news: Tata Communications, IndusInd Bank, Tata Motors, Metro Brands and more 

The Indian market ended higher for the third straight session on Tuesday led by buying in capital goods, banking and auto stocks amid positive global cues. Sensex climbed 549 points to 58,960 and Nifty gained 175.15 points to 17,486. Mid-cap and small-cap indices on BSE rose 262 points and 202 points, respectively. Capital goods, banking and auto stocks were the top sectoral gainers with their BSE indices zooming 621 points, 429 points and 430 pts, respectively.

Here's a look at stocks that are likely to remain in news today.

Earnings today: Nestle (India), UltraTech Cement, IndusInd Bank, Havells India, AU Small Finance Bank, HDFC Asset Management Company, CG Power and Industrial Solutions, Persistent Systems, Metro Brands and Oracle Financial Services Software are among the firms that will announce their results for September 2022 quarter today.

Tech Mahindra: The country's fifth largest IT services exporter said it will hire 3,000 people in Gujarat over the next five years.

Piramal Pharma: Shares of demerged entity Piramal Pharma will make their debut at the bourses today. The company was demerged from Piramal Enterprises, which demerged its pharma business from the NBFC business.

Tata Communications: The telecom player reported a 25 per cent rise in its consolidated net profit at Rs 532.29 crore in Q2 against a net profit of Rs 425.38 crore in the same period a year ago.

Tata Motors: The homegrown auto major has received an order for 200 electric buses which will be deployed in Jammu and Srinagar. The Mumbai-based auto major has won the tender of 200 electric buses floated by Jammu Smart City.

Zee Entertainment: Investment firm Invesco and OFI Global China along with other entities sold 5,29,35,068 shares or 5.51 per cent in the media major at an average price of Rs 263.7 apiece aggregating to Rs 1,396 crore through open transactions.

ICICI Lombard General Insurance: The private sector non-life player reported a 32.2 per cent rise in net profit at Rs 591 crore in Q2, boosted by a tax reversal of Rs 128 crore. The ICICI Bank group company said excluding this tax reversal, net income rose 3.4 per cent.

L&T Technology Services: The midcap IT company posted a 22.7 per cent growth in consolidated net profit to Rs 282.4 crore for the second quarter ended September 2022. The company had reported a net profit of Rs 230 crore in the same period a year ago.

Praj Industries: The EPC company logged a 44.4 per cent year-on-year growth in consolidated profit at Rs 48.13 crore in Q2, backed by healthy topline and operating income growth. Revenue rose 64.64 per cent to Rs 876.6 crore.

KPI Green Energy:The renewable energy player reported a rise of over 72 per cent in its consolidated net profit to Rs 21.15 crore in the September quarter mainly on the back of higher revenues. The consolidated net profit of the company was Rs 12.25 crore in the year-ago period.

