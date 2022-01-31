Stocks in news: Tata Motors, AGS Transact Tech, IOC, Kotak Bank and more

The Indian equity market is likely to open in in the green today as SGX Nifty rose 150 points to 17,268. Benchmark indices ended lower on Friday after trading with massive gains during the majority of session. Sensex crashed 884 points from the day's peak to close the highly volatile session 77 points lower at 57,200. The late sell off was triggered mainly in banking and auto shares.

Nifty too moved between gains and losses before closing 8.20 points or 0.05 per cent lower at 17,101.95. Maruti, Tech Mahindra, PowerGrid, ICICI Bank, Axis Bank and SBI - were the top Sensex losers falling up to 3 per cent.

Here's a look at stocks that are likely to remain in news today.

Earnings today

Shares of Sun Pharma, Tata Motors, Indian Oil Corporation, DLF, Bharat Petroleum, UPL, Hindustan Petroleum, Vinati Organics, Navin Flourine International, Ajanta Pharma, KPIT Technologies, UCO Bank, Exide Industries, KEC International and Poly Medicure will be in focus as these firms will announce their Q3 earnings today.

AGS Transact Technologies: The shares of omni-channel payment solution provider will be in focus as the firm will make its market debut today. The company raised Rs 680 crore through its initial public offering between January 19-21 by selling its shares in the range of Rs 166-175 apiece.

Kotak Mahindra Bank: The lender posted a 14.94% year-on-year (YoY) jump in its standalone net profit at Rs 2,131 crore as against Rs 1,854 crore in the same duration last fiscal year, the private sector lender said in a regulatory filing.

Larsen and Toubro: The engineering major posted a 16.7 per cent fall in consolidated net profit at Rs 2,054.74 crore for the quarter ended December 2021 against net profit of Rs 2,466.71 crore in the same quarter of the previous fiscal.

IndusInd Bank: The private sector lender posted a 49 per cent rise in its December quarter net profit to Rs 1,241.55 crore.

Britannia Industries: The leading food company reported a fall of 18.4 per cent in consolidated net profit at Rs 369.18 crore in the December 2021 quarter, affected by a rise in prices of raw material inputs. The company had posted a net profit of Rs 452.64 crore in the October-December quarter a year ago.

NTPC: The state-run firm reported over 19 per cent rise in its consolidated net profit to Rs 4,626.11 crore in the December quarter against net profit of Rs 3,876.36 crore in the quarter ended December 31, 2020.

Vedanta: The mining major posted a 26.2% rise in consolidated net profit at Rs 4,164 crore for the quarter ended December 31, 2021 against Rs 3,299 crore net profit in the year-ago period.

Marico: The FMCG firm posted a marginal increase of 1.6 per cent in its consolidated net profit to Rs 317 crore in Q3 against a net profit of Rs 312 crore in the corresponding quarter a year ago.

Oberoi Realty: The Mumbai-based real estate player posted a 63 per cent rise in its consolidated net profit at Rs 467.53 crore in Q3 against net profit of Rs 286.65 crore in the year-ago period.

MCX: The leading commodity bourse posted a 52 per cent fall in consolidated net profit to Rs 34.46 crore in Q3 against net profit of Rs 71.80 crore in the corresponding period of the previous fiscal.