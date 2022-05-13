Stocks in news: Tata Motors, Escorts, HCL Tech, Apollo Tyres and more

The Indian equity market is likely to open higher today as SGX Nifty rose 151 points to 15,968. Sensex tumbled 1,158.08 points or 2.14 per cent to close below the 53,000-level at 52,930.31. It plummeted 1,386.09 points or 2.56 per cent intra-day to 52,702.30. Nifty plunged 359.10 points or 2.22 per cent to end at 15,808.

IndusInd Bank, Tata Steel, Bajaj Finance, Bajaj Finserv, HDFC Bank, Axis Bank, HDFC, Titan, NTPC and State Bank of India were among the top Sensex losers, falling up to 5.82 per cent today. Wipro was the only gainer, rising up to 0.91 per cent.

Here are the stocks that are likely to remain in news today.

Q4 earnings: Eicher Motors, Escorts are among the key companies which will report their Q4 earnings today.

Tata Motors: The auto major reported narrowing of net loss to Rs 1,032.84 crore for the quarter ending 31 March, 2022. The firm had posted a net loss of Rs 7,605.40 crore a year earlier. Sequentially, the automaker's loss narrowed from Rs 1,516.14 crore in the December quarter (Q3FY22). Tata Motors' consolidated total revenue from operations declined nearly 11.4 per cent to Rs 78,439.06 crore versus Rs 88,627.90 crore from a year ago.

Share Market LIVE: Sensex, Nifty likely to open higher today

HCL Technologies: The IT firm is looking at North Asia, Central America, Eastern Europe and Africa as the new geographies for the future. In a media briefing held in Mumbai, the company's Chairperson, Roshni Nadar Malhotra said the plan was to grow in these regions, in addition to where the company already has an existing play. The pandemic has resulted in a huge upside for Indian IT companies with digital being a big area of focus. According to her, the period, while being challenging, sees a demand environment that is robust.

Larsen & Toubro: The firm reported a 9.9 per cent rise in its consolidated net profit at Rs 3,620.69 crore for the quarter ended March, 2022. The company had posted a consolidated net profit of Rs 3,292.81 crore in the year-ago period.

RBL Bank: The private sector lender reported a net profit of Rs 197.8 crore in Q4. In the corresponding quarter last year, the bank reported a net profit of Rs 75.3 crore.

Apollo Tyres: Q4 profit came in below expectations at Rs 113.4 crore while revenue was slightly higher than the estimated at Rs 5,578.3 crore.

Siemens: The company reported a 2.5 percent YoY rise in its consolidated net profit at Rs 340 crore in Q4. Revenue came in at Rs 3,628.5 crore for the reporting quarter compared to Rs 3,354.3 crore.

Ujjivan Small Finance Bank: The bank reported a 7 per cent YoY fall in profit at Rs 127 crore in quarter ended March 2022. Net interest income rose 48 percent to Rs 544 crore.

SpiceJet and Axis Bank: The two entities launched a co-branded credit card that will come in two variants, the airline said in a statement.

The card is designed to enable customers use the rewards earned on their daily spends for booking flights and add-ons, thus encouraging both travel and digital payments embedded with benefits of the SpiceJet frequent flyer programme, SpiceClub, it said.

NTPC:The state-owned power giant has invited bids for raising term-loan of up to Rs 5,000 crore, which would be utilised for capital expenditure for ongoing or new electricity generation capacity addition projects. "Proceeds of the loan shall be utilised towards capital expenditure for ongoing/new capacity addition programme, including the takeover of projects, renewable energy projects, coal mining & washeries, renovation & modernisation program of various projects, refinancing of loans and general corporate purposes etc," as per the request for proposal (RFP) document.

Coforge: The IT company reported a 56.16 per cent jump in consolidated net profit at Rs 207.7 crore for the fourth quarter ended March 31, 2022. The company had logged a profit of Rs 133 crore in the same period a year ago. Revenue from operations during the quarter increased to Rs 1,742.9 crore from Rs 1,281.5 crore in the corresponding quarter of 2020-21.