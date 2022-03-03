Stocks in news: Tata Motors, HCL Tech, Vedanta, Infosys and more

The Indian equity market is likely to open higher today as SGX Nifty rose 57 points to 16,674. Indian equity market snapped two sessions of gaining streak on Wednesday following a broad-based selloff in global markets as the Russia-Ukraine crisis escalated. Sensex settled 778.38 points or 1.38 per cent lower at 55,468.90 and Nifty plunged 187.95 points or 1.12 per cent to 16,605.95. Maruti Suzuki was the top Sensex loser, falling 6 per cent, followed by Dr Reddy's, Asian Paints, ICICI Bank, HDFC and HDFC Bank. Tata Steel, Titan, Reliance and Nestle India were among the top Sensex gainers, rising up to 5.54 per cent.

Here's a look at stocks that are likely to remain in news today.

Infosys: The IT services major said it has onboarded 1.2 million people for its flagship digital reskilling program, Infosys Springboard. Infosys Springboard has partnered with over 700 educational institutions and education departments of the State Governments of Karnataka, Maharashtra, and Uttar Pradesh to realise this vision. This is serving to help Infosys make sustained progress on its ESG commitment to digitally reskill 10 million plus people by 2025, according to the company statement.

Vedanta: The firm's board on Wednesday gave its nod to a third interim dividend of Rs 13 per equity share on face value of rupee 1 per share for the current financial year 2021-2022, amounting to Rs 4,832 crore. Billionaire Anil Agarwal-led company said that the record date for the purpose of payment of dividend is Thursday, March 10, 2022.

UPL: The agro-chemicals major has announced a buyback of shares worth up to Rs 1,100 crore from shareholders, excluding promoters. The company said its board has approved the proposal to buy back fully paid-up equity shares of face value of Rs 2 each from shareholders (other than the promoters, the promoters group and persons in control of the company), for an aggregate amount not exceeding Rs 1,100 crore, the maximum buyback size.

Swan Energy: The company said the board on March 5 will consider fundraising of up to Rs 2,000 crore.

Tantia Constructions: The company has won a Rs 42.2 crore contract from South Eastern Railway for the construction of a major bridge between Basta and Rupsa.

Hind Rectifiers: The electrical equipment manufacturer has won orders worth Rs 57.32 crore in February 2022.

Valiant Communications: Investor Duane Park has purchased 1.21 percent equity stake in the company through open market transactions. With this, its shareholding has increased to 10.35 percent against 9.14 percent earlier.

ABB India: The company has concluded the sale of its turbocharger business to Turbocharging Industries and Services India, as a going concern, on a slump sale basis to its wholly owned subsidiary for Rs 310 crore. In January this year, it had incorporated a wholly owned subsidiary - Turbocharging Industries and Services India.

HCL Technologies: The IT major announced opening of a centre of excellence in collaboration with IBM to jointly offer network modernization technology to telecom companies.

Tata Motors: The auto major said it has started bookings for the Altroz DCA, the dual-clutch automatic version of the premium hatchback.