Stocks in news: Tata Motors, NTPC, Adani Power, Tata Steel and more

Benchmark indices ended lower in a highly volatile session on Tuesday as fag-end selling in FMCG, banking and IT stocks and weak opening in European stock markets affected investor sentiment. Sensex declined 100.42 points to settle at 53,134.35. Nifty also gave up intra-day gains and fell 24.50 points to 15,810.85. ITC, Wipro, Axis Bank, Mahindra & Mahindra, Larsen & Toubro, Maruti Suzuki India, IndusInd Bank and Asian Paints were among the major Sensex losers, falling up to 1.73 per cent. Power Grid, Bajaj Finserv, Hindustan Unilever, Sun Pharma, Reliance Industries and Tata Steel were the top Sensex gainers, rising up to 1.54 per cent.

Share Market Live: Sensex, Nifty likely to open higher today

Here's a look at stocks that are likely to remain in news today.

Adani Power: The company will seek shareholders' nod for the proposed related-party transaction worth up to Rs 5,000 crore with AdaniConnex during its annual general meeting on July 27. The transaction involves sale by Adani Power of its SPVs/ subsidiaries.

Tata Motors: The Bombay High Court on Tuesday upheld Brihanmumbai Electric Supply & Transport (BEST) undertaking's decision to disqualify Tata Motors' bid from supplying electric buses worth Rs 2,450 crore.

Westlife Development: ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Company has offloaded 2.02 per cent of its stake in the Indian fast food restaurant holding company, bringing its shareholding down to 5.13 per cent from 7.15 per cent.

NTPC: The state-owned power major said that its coal output grew by 61 per cent to 42.40 lakh metric tonnes in April-June quarter from 26.40 lakh metric tonnes (MT) in the same period a year ago. Pakri-Barwadih (Jharkhand), Dulanga (Odisha) and Talaipalli (Chhattisgarh) have contributed to achieving the coal production.

Bajaj Finance: The NBFC has given 74 lakh new loans in April-June quarter against 46 lakh a year ago. Consolidated core assest under management rose 31 per cent to Rs 2.04 trillion. Deposits grew 22 per cent to Rs 34,100 crore as on June 30.

Tata Steel: Consolidated steel output remained flat at 7.66 million tonnes (MT) during Q1 of the current fiscal. The company's consolidated sales during the period slipped 4 per cent to 6.53 MT, from 6.83 MT in the year-ago quarter.

Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone: The firm will seek shareholders' nod for the reappointment of Gautam S Adani as its Managing Director. It will also seek the approval of shareholders for the reappointment of Karan Adani as the whole-time Director of the company for a period of five years with effect from May 24, 2022. The company's AGM is scheduled for July 26.

Marico: The firm reported a volume fall ''in mid-single digits'' in its India business, as the sector continued to witness ''tepid demand'' as rising retail inflation exerted pressure on the share of wallet. Current trends indicate that consumers ''titrated consumption'' in some nonessential categories and either ''downgraded among brands or switched to smaller packs'' in the essential categories, said Marico.