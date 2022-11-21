Stocks in news: Tata Motors, Nykaa, Zomato, Archean Chemicals and more 

The Indian equity market ended lower for the second straight session on Friday, erasing initial gains amid a mixed trend in the global equities. Sensex declined 87.12 points or 0.14 per cent to 61,663.48. During the day, the 30 stock index fell 413.17 points or 0.66 per cent to 61,337.43. Nifty dipped 36.25 points or 0.20 per cent to end at 18,307.65.

Here's a look at stocks that are likely to remain in news today.

Archean Chemicals Industries: The firm will make its market debut on Monday after its Rs 1,462 crore IPO was open for subscription between November 9-11 in a price range of Rs 386-407. The issue was subscribed 32.23 times.

Five Star Business Finance: The Chennai-based NBFC will also get listed at Dalal Street after the company raised Rs 1,960 crore via its primary offering. The IPO had a price band of Rs 450-474 between November 9-11.

Tata Motors: The homegrown auto major will become part of Sensex, replacing the pharma player Dr Reddy's Laboratories. The changes will be effective from December 19, 2022.

SGX Nifty drops 53 pts: Archean Chemical, Five Star listings, market outlook, corporate actions & more

ONGC: India's largest oil and gas producer will this year reverse years of decline in production and gradually raise output thereafter as it invests billions of dollars to produce from newer discoveries, company's management told investors in a call.

NMDC: The state run iron ore firm will spend nearly Rs 900 crore in the next two to three years to ramp up iron ore production from seven million tonnes per annum (MTPA) to 10 million tonnes, from its Kumaraswamy mines in Karnataka.

FSN E-Commerce Ventures: Private equity player TPG Growth offloaded 5.42 crore shares of e-commerce beauty company Nykaa at Rs 184.55 apiece in a block deal for more than Rs 1,000 crore, as per data from the National Stock Exchange (NSE).

Zomato: The online food delivery platform said its co-founder Mohit Gupta has resigned from the post. Gupta, who had joined Zomato four-and-a-half year back, was elevated to co-founder in 2020 from the position of CEO of its food delivery business.

Bharat Electronics: The navratna defence PSU has inked a Joint Development Agreement with the Indian Institute of Technology Madras for co-operation in the field of Quantum Science and Technology. It aims at leveraging the complementary strengths and capabilities of BEL and IITM in the area of Quantum Science Technology development.

Jindal Stainless: Appellate tribunal NCLAT has upheld the NCLT order to allow the metal player to participate in the auction of debt-ridden Rathi Super Steel even after a bidder was selected. The NCLAT said the NCLT 'did not commit any error' as sales were not completed and the object was to obtain the maximization of the assets.

REC: The state-run power projects finance company has received consideration and accordingly transferred its entire shareholding in Gadag II-A Transmission, presently held by its subsidiary RECPDCL, along with all assets and liabilities to ReNew Transmission Ventures, the successful bidder.

3i Infotech: The smallcap IT company has received a Rs 51 crore contract from Hindustan Petroleum Corporation (HPCL), for managing and supporting IT infrastructure at HPCL offices, refinery including data centers across pan-India.