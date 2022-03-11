Stocks in news: Tata Power, Coforge, Lupin, Shipping Corp and more

The Indian equity market is likely to open lower today as SGX Nifty fell 45 points to 16,524. Sensex and Nifty closed higher for the third straight session on Thursday after Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) looked set to form government in four out of five states during election results counting. Sensex closed at 55,464.39, rising 817.06 points or 1.50 per cent. Nifty jumped 249.55 points or 1.53 per cent to close at 16,594.90.

Hindustan Unilever Limited, Tata Steel, State Bank of India, Axis Bank, IndusInd Bank, Bajaj Finserv, Nestle and Maruti Suzuki India were the top Sensex gainers, rising up to 5.17 per cent.

Here's a look at stocks that are likely to remain in news today.

Shipping Corporation of India: Life Insurance Corporation of India offloaded a 2% stake in the firm through open market transactions.

Britannia Industries: LIC has bought 1.2 lakh shares in the FMCG firm. MMTC: The firm executed a share-purchase pact to sell stake in NINL to Tata Steel arm.

Colgate-Palmolive (India): The leading oral care products maker has appointed former HUL Executive Director Prabha Narasimhan as its Managing Director and CEO. The present Managing Director and CEO Ram Raghavan is promoted to the global Enterprise Oral Care role for parent firm.

Tata Power: The electric-vehicle charging infra provider has collaborated with Enviro - the facility management wing of real estate developer Vatika Group - to install 59 EV charging points at its properties. The EV chargers will be installed at 18 locations across the properties of Vatika Group in the city.

Bayer CropScience: The agri chemical player said its parent firm Bayer AG has inked a definitive agreement with global private equity firm Cinven to sell its environmental science professional business for $2.6 billion.

Lupin: The drugmaker has launched its first reference laboratory under the diagnostics division in Kolkata. The company had forayed into the diagnostics segment in December last year as part of its strategy to provide integrated healthcare in India.

Exide Industries: The storage battery major has signed a multi-year technical collaboration with a Chinese company SVOLT Energy Technology for lithium Ion battery manufacturing in India.

Coforge: The promoter of the IT company,(formerly NIIT Technologies), Hulst BV, sold nearly 10 per cent stake in the IT company for an estimated amount of Rs 2,560 crore through open market transactions. Hulst BV sold 60 lakh shares, aggregating to 9.85 per cent stake in the company.

BLS International: The visa outsourcing company expects a rise in visa demand with India deciding to resume international flight services from March 27 amid a decline in COVID-19 cases.

RattanIndia Enterprises: The trading and commerce player has entered the drone business in India through its wholly-owned subsidiary NeoSky and expects the commercial rollout of products in the first quarter of 2023. Neosky is set to introduce consumer micro drones and is developing deep capabilities in research, development, manufacturing, operating excellence, marketing, and distribution for UAV's.

UCO Bank: The lender has inked an agreement to buy 3 per cent stake in India Debt Resolution Company for Rs 1.50 crore. UCO Bank became one of the stakeholders of IDRCL on March 9, 2022.