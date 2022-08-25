Stocks in news: Tata Power, TVS Motor, Lupin, RBL Bank and more

Benchmark indices managed to close in the green in a highly volatile session on Wednesday. Sensex rose 54 points to 59,085 and Nifty ended 30 pts higher at 17,607. Of 30 Sensex stocks, 15 ended in the green today. IndusInd Bank, NTPC, L&T, ICICI Bank and PowerGrid were the top Sensex gainers, rising up to 2.86 per cent. Tata Steel, TCS, Titan and Sun Pharma were the top Sensex losers, falling up to 0.93 per cent.

Share Market Live: Sensex, Nifty likely to open higher today

Here's a look at stocks that are likely to remain in news today.

Tata Power: An arm of Tata Power has raised $320 million through Sustainability Linked Loans (SLL) to refinance its debt.

Barbeque-Nation Hospitality: Credit rating agency ICRA has upgraded the credit rating for the bank facilities of Rs 15.50 crore of the company to A (Stable) and for Rs 5 crore bank facilities, the rating has been upgraded to A2+.

TVS Motor Company: The two-wheeler major said it will acquire 48 per cent stake in Narain Karthikeyan's pre-owned two-wheeler startup 'DriveX' for a consideration of Rs 85 crore.

Wipro: The IT firm has announced the appointment of Wagner Jesus as country head and managing director for operations in Brazil. Wagner joined Wipro three years ago, taking the lead of the non-financial business cluster.

Lupin: The pharma major said it has received nod from the USFDA for Formoterol Fumarate Inhalation Solution, used in treating symptoms of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease.

NHPC: The electric utility's subsidiary NHPC Renewable Energy (NHPC REL), and Rajasthan Government have inked a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) for the development of 10 GW ultra mega renewable energy power parks in Rajasthan.

Future Lifestyle Fashions: Investor PI Opportunities Fund I has offloaded 6.24 lakh equity shares or 0.31 per cent stake in the firm via open market transactions. With this, shareholding in the company has declined to 2.76 per cent against 3.07 per cent earlier.

RBL Bank: College Retirement Equity Fund bought 45,84,678 shares or 0.7 percent stake in the lender via open market transactions at an average price of Rs 108.86 per share.

Kiri Industries: LGOF Global Opportunities sold 15,000 shares in Kiri Industries via open market transactions on August 24. With this, its shareholding in the firm has reduced to 5.497 per cent from 5.526 per cent earlier.

Visco Trade Associates: Visco Trade Associates bought 50 per cent stake in Nayek Paper Industries. The acquisition cost is Rs 1.33 crore. With this, Nayek Paper Industries has become an associate of the company.