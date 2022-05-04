Stocks in news: Tata Steel, Adani Wilmar, Titan, JSW Energy and more

The Indian equity market is likely to open higher today as SGX Nifty rose 80 points to 17,065. Benchmark equity indices Sensex and Nifty on Monday ended lower for the second consecutive session, tracking a sell-off in Infosys and Reliance Industries along with weak global equities.

Sensex fell 84.88 points to end at 56,975.99. During the session, it tanked 648.25 points or 1.13 per cent to 56,412.62.

Nifty declined 33.45 points or 0.20 per cent to end at 17,069.10.

Titan, Wipro, Tech Mahindra, Infosys, Maruti, Asian Paints, Larsen & Toubro and SBI were the top Sensex losers, falling up to 2.95 per cent. IndusInd Bank, NTPC, Power Grid, Tata Steel, HDFC and ITC were among the top Sensex gainers, rising up to 4.17 per cent.

Here are the stocks that are likely to remain in news today.

Adani Wilmar: The Adani Group firm reported a 25.6 per cent year-on-year fall in its consolidated net profit at Rs 234.3 crore for the quarter ended 31 March, 2022. The edible oils major had reported a net profit of Rs 315 crore in the year-ago period. The company also saw a 40 per cent YoY rise in its consolidated revenue from operations to Rs 14,960.4 crore in the quarter under review as against Rs 10,672 crore in the same quarter last fiscal.

HDFC: The firm reported a 16 per cent year-on-year rise in its standalone net profit at Rs 3,700 crore for the quarter ended March 2022. It had reported a net profit of Rs 3,180 crore for the year-ago period. The total revenue from operations increased 5 per cent to Rs 12,300 crore in the quarter under review as against Rs 11,697 crore in the same quarter last fiscal, HDFC said. HDFC's net interest income (NII) increased 14 per cent to Rs 4,601 crore compared to Rs 4,027 crore in the previous year.

Mahindra Holidays and Resorts India Ltd: The company reported its consolidated profit after tax at Rs 15.87 crore in the fourth quarter ended March 31, 2022. The company had posted a consolidated loss after tax of Rs 9.73 crore in the same period of previous fiscal. Consolidated revenue from operations during the period under review stood at Rs 542.58 crore as against Rs 465.41 crore in the year-ago quarter. Total expenditure during the fourth quarter stood at Rs 551.03 crore as against Rs 507.03 crore in the corresponding period of the previous fiscal.

Britannia Industries: The firm reported an increase of 4.96 per cent in consolidated net profit at Rs 377.95 crore for the fourth quarter ended March 2022 against a net profit of Rs 360.07 crore in the January-March quarter a year ago. Revenue from operations climbed 13.40 per cent to Rs 3,550.45 crore during the quarter under review. In the year-ago period, the same stood at Rs 3,130.75 crore.

Tata Steel: The firm reported a little over 37 per cent jump in its net profit for the quarter ended March 31, 2022. The board of the company announced a dividend of Rs 51 per share while also recommending a 10:1 stock split. The steel major clocked a consolidated net profit of Rs 9,835 crore in Q4, which is 37.32 per cent higher than the Rs 7,162 crore profit witnessed in the corresponding quarter of the previous fiscal.

Titan: The firm reported a 7.2 percent fall in standalone profit at Rs 491 crore in the quarter ended March 2022. Revenue from sales in Q4 fell by 3.46 per cent to Rs 6,749 crore compared with Rs 6,991 crore in the same quarter last year. Total income came in at Rs 7,352 crore, a growth of 3 per cent compared to Rs 7,169 crore in Q4 FY21.

JSW Energy: The power generation firm logged a eight times year-on-year growth in consolidated profit at Rs 864.3 crore in the March quarter. Revenue increased 55.5 percent to Rs 2,440.7 crore, with generation higher by 15 percent on greater long term sales.

Jindal Stainless: The company reported a 156 percent year-on-year growth in March quarter profit at Rs 750 crore. Revenue climbed 68 percent to Rs 6,564 crore.

Alembic Pharmaceuticals: The pharma company reported a 86 percent year-on-year fall in consolidated profit at Rs 35.5 crore in March quarter. Revenue grew 11 percent to Rs 1,415.7 crore during the period.

Welspun Corp:Life Insurance Corporation of India bought 75,000 shares in the company via open market transactions. With this, the stake of LIC has risen to 5.006 percent from 4.977 percent earlier.