Stocks in news: Tata Steel, NTPC, Shree Cement, InterGlobe Aviation and more

Domestic benchmark indices staged a smart recovery in the second half of the session and extended gains for the straight second session on Wednesday. Sensex jumped 242.83 points, or 0.40 per cent, to 61,275.09 and Nifty gained 86 points, or 0.48 per cent, to 18,015.85.

Here’s a look at stocks that are likely to remain in news today.

Tata Steel: The steel major plans to conduct a massive Rs 4,000 crore bond sale, its first in about five months, according to media reports.

Nestle: The firm will announce its fourth quarter results today.

InterGlobe Aviation: Promoters of InterGlobe Aviation Ltd plan to sell shares worth $350 million through a block deal on Thursday, according to reports.

Time Technoplast: The company said it has received its single largest order for supply of CNG Cascades for a total value of Rs 134 crore to be supplied within one year period.

PTC Industries: PTC Industries and Hindustan Aeronautics inked an agreement to explore mutual co-operation and development for indigenisation of aviation grade raw materials, components, sub-systems and systems of Russian origin aircraft.

Zydus Lifesciences: The firm has received tentative approval from the United States Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) to market Canagliflozin Tablets.

Shree Cement: The cement firm will start trading ex-dividend from February 16. It has announced an interim dividend of Rs 45 per share for FY23.

Garden Reach Shipbuilders & Engineers: The company has inked non-binding MoUs with nine companies including Aerospace Engineers, Dynatron, Keltron, Naval Group (France), Rolls-Royce Solutions GmbH, and Tunga Aerospace Industries, for segments like ship repair, commercial shipbuilding, ship-based drones, autonomous underwater vehicles and allied systems etc.

Ramco Systems: The company has signed a digital transformation deal to automate and optimize business operations across the Philippine Airlines Group network.

NTPC: The state-owned power giant plans to raise term loan of $750 million (about Rs 6,213 crore) in Japanese Yen (JPY) denomination to finance its capital expenditure on new and ongoing projects.



