Stocks in news: Tata Technologies, MCX, Waaree Renewable, Vedanta and more

The Indian equity indices started the week on positive note. Sensex rose 454 points at 77,073 and Nifty gained 141 points at 23,344 on Monday. Here's a look at stocks that are likely in remain in news today.
Tata Technologies, I-Pru Life
Shares of Tata Technologies, I-Pru Life and Indiamart are in focus as the companies will announce their third quarter results today.
Vedanta
Ratings agency Fitch has raised the ratings of Vedanta Resources Ltd (VRL), the parent Vedanta, following a "significant reduction" in the company's refinancing risks.
Tata Consultancy Services (TCS)
The IT firm has opened a new delivery center in Toulouse, France, to drive AI-powered transformation for the aerospace and defence industries.
Dixon Technologies
Dixon Technologies logged a net profit of Rs 216 crore in the quarter ended December 2024. Revenue from operations stood at Rs 10,454 crore.
Prakash Industries
The firm has commenced mining operations at the Bhaskarpara commercial coal mine after receiving permission from the Collector (Mining Branch), Chhattisgarh. Coal extraction is likely to start next month.
Ugro Capital
The Board will meet on January 23 to consider raising funds via the issuance of non-convertible debentures on a private placement basis.
Bank of Baroda
The lender has agreed to transfer its depository business (DEMAT) to its wholly owned subsidiary, BOB Capital Markets, for Rs 1.53 crore.
Waaree Renewable
Waaree Renewable Technologies has won an order worth Rs 277.20 crore for setting up a ground-mounted solar project of 105 MWp (DC) capacity on a turnkey basis.
Torrent Power
The company’s subsidiary, Torrent Green Energy (TGEPL), has incorporated its subsidiary, Torrent Urja 37.
MCX
MCX reported a net profit of Rs 160 crore in the December quarter against a loss of Rs 5.4 crore a year ago. Revenue stood at Rs 301 crore.
