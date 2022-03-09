Stocks in news: TCS, Dish TV, Adani Ports, Titan Company and more

The Indian equity market is likely to open on a flat note today as SGX Nifty fell 10 points to 15,931. Equity market snapped four sessions of losing streak on Tuesday amid mixed global cues. Sensex ended 581 points higher at 53,424 and Nifty jumped 150 points to 16,013. Sun Pharma, TCS, NTPC, Wipro and Tech Mahindra were the top Sensex gainers, rising up to 3.99 per cent.

Tata Steel, PowerGrid and Titan were the top Sensex losers, falling up to 1.73%. Of the 30 Sensex stocks, 24 ended higher.

Here's a look at stocks that are likely to remain in news today.

Tata Consultancy Services: The IT major's Rs 18,000 crore share buyback will begin today. The company will accept shares till March 23. TCS plans to buy back 4 crore shares at Rs 4,500 per share.

Sun Pharmaceutical Industries: The pharma major's arm Taro Pharmaceuticals USA Inc has completed the acquisition of subsidiary companies of Galderma. The company paid $99.279 million for the entire transaction.

Indian Oil: The oil firm will build nine more storage tanks to store additional 10 million tonnes of crude oil at Adani group-operated Mundra port in Gujarat.

NMDC: India's largest iron ore miner raised the prices of lump ore and fines by Rs 400 a tonne each with immediate effect. This is the second upward price revision in two weeks time.

Dish TV: The DTH firm in a communication to bourses said its shareholders have rejected all three proposals, including the adoption of financial statements and reappointment of Ashok Mathai Kurien as director, at its AGM held on December 30, 2021.

Bafna Pharmaceuticals: The promoter of the drug firm, SRJR Life Sciences LLP, will offload 99,357 equity shares or 0.42 percent stake in the company today through open market transactions. The aim of this stake sale is to achieve minimum public shareholding.

Adani Ports: The Adani Group's firm said it has incorporated a wholly owned subsidiary named HDC Bulk Terminal Limited. The subsidiary company was incorporated on March 7, 2022.

Yasho Industries: The company's board on March 16 will consider capital expenditure for a new greenfield project with a capacity of 15,500 metric tonne per annum at Bharuch, Gujarat.

Titan Company: The company is in talks to buy a majority stake in homegrown wearables maker Noise, as per a newspaper report.

Bharat Forge: The auto ancillary company said its subsidiary Kalyani Strategic Systems has incorporated a joint venture company - Sagar-Manas Technologies - with open joint stock company Dastan Transnational Corporation.

Eveready Industries: The company's board has cleared the appointment of Suvamoy Saha as the Managing Director for three years effective March 8, 2022.

InterGlobe Aviation and SpiceJet: The government has decided to resume scheduled commercial international passenger services to and from India from March 27.