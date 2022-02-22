Stocks in news: TCS, HDFC Bank, HUL, SBI Life and more

The Indian equity market is likely to open lower today as SGX Nifty fell 199 points to 17,011. On Monday, Sensex ended 149 points lower at 57,683 and Nifty dropped 69 points to 17,206. Sun Pharma, TCS and ITC were the top losers on Sensex, falling up to 2.39%. Of the 30 Sensex constituents, 21 ended in the red.

Wipro, Infosys and PowerGrid were the top Sensex gainers, rising up to 1.45%.

Here's a look at stocks that are likely to remain in news today.

Tata Consultancy Services: The IT firm has announced the launch of its Sydney Digital Garage to help customers in Australia and New Zealand leverage co-innovation and accelerate digital transformation.

HDFC Bank: The Securities Appellate Tribunal (SAT) has quashed a Sebi order against HDFC Bank, whereby the regulator had imposed a penalty of Rs 1 crore on the lender in a case pertaining to invoking securities pledged by stockbroker BRH Wealth Kreators. In addition, the regulator had directed to transfer Rs 158.68 crore along with seven per cent interest per annum into an escrow account till the issue of settlement of clients' securities is reconciled.

Hindustan Unilever: The FMCG firm is working to create an 'intelligent enterprise', moving away from the traditional linear value chain to a non-linear ecosystem to stay abreast of the changing needs.

IDFC First Bank: The lender's MD and CEO V Vaidyanathan has gifted 9,00,000 equity shares of the bank held by him to his staff for purchasing house.

As per the filing, Vaidyanathan gifted 3 lakh shares to his trainer Ramesh Raju, 2 lakh shares each to househelp Pranjal Narvekar and driver Algarsamy C Munapar, and 1 lakh shares each to office support staff Deepak Pathare and Santosh Jogale.

Hindalco Industries: The subsidiary of the firm Novelis Inc will build a $50 million (around Rs 373 crore) recycling and casting centre in South Korea to raise low carbon aluminum output.

SBI Life Insurance Company: The private life insurer said its promoter BNP Paribas Cardif, owning 0.2 per cent share capital, has requested to be reclassified as a public shareholder. The insurer said it will place the request for re-classification before its board of directors at the ensuing board meeting of the company.

L&T Finance Holdings: BNP Paribas Arbitrage purchased shares of NBFC worth nearly Rs 413 crore through an open market transaction. As per block deal data on BSE, over 5.78 crore shares were purchased at an average price of Rs 71.35 apiece.

NHPC: The firm said its 120 MW Sewa-II power station in Mashka in Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir has resumed operations.

Krsnaa Diagnostics: The diagnostic player has won an order from Himachal Pradesh for providing diagnostic and laboratory services in the state. Krsnaa will install, operate and maintain Routine and Advance Laboratory testing facilities at selected Public Health Institutions.