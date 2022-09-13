Stocks in news: TCS, JSW Steel, Happiest Minds, RBL Bank and more

Sensex closed above the 60,000 mark on Monday, led by gains in banking, IT and energy stocks amid positive global equities. That was the third consecutive session in which the Indian market ended in the green. Sensex gained 321.99 pts to a three-week high of 60,115.13. Of 30 Sensex stocks, 21 constituents closed in the green. After opening in the green, the index touched a day's high of 60,284.55 and a low of 59,912.29. Nifty climbed 103 points or 0.58 per cent to end at 17,936.35, with 36 of its constituents ending in the green.

Here's a look at stocks that are likely to remain in news today.

Tata Consultancy Services: The IT major has been selected by C&S Wholesale Grocers Inc, an industry leader in supply chain solutions and wholesale grocery supply in the United States, to build its new operations platform on Google Cloud.

RBL Bank: The private lender said domestic rating agency ICRA has removed an adverse outlook on its rating, while affirming the overall ratings at AA-. The lender's revised outlook has been put at "stable" by ICRA as against the earlier "rating watch with developing implications."

Happiest Minds Technologies: The IT solutions company has announced the expansion of Noida campus to take its capacity to 450 seats in the National Capital Region (NCR). The launch follows the announcement of Happiest Minds' new office space acquisition of a 1,600-seater property in Bengaluru in July this year.

Ujjivan Small Finance Bank: The private lender launched its QIP with a floor price of Rs 21.93 per share to meet the regulatory requirement ahead of merger with its parent company. In February this year, the lender had informed raising of up to Rs 600 crore by issuing shares to qualified institutional buyers in order to meet the regulatory requirements.

JSW Steel: The steel producer logged a 22 per cent rise in crude steel production in August to 16.76 lakh tonne against 13.77 lakh tonne in the year-ago month.

HDFC Life Insurance Company: UK-based investment company Abrdn plans to sell up to 4.3 crore shares or 2 per cent of private insurance player outstanding shares through a block deal. The firm plans to raise over Rs 2,425 crore. The shares are being offered in the price band of Rs 564.1 to Rs 578.55, a discount of up to 2.5 per cent on the stock's close on Monday in the block deal.

Krishna Institute of Medical Sciences: The medical and healthcare services company acquired a 51 per cent equity in Spanv Medisearch Lifesciences (Kingsway Hospitals).

Gujarat Apollo Industries: The engineers and construction firm has inked a joint venture agreement with Belgium-based PFH BV. They will enter into the business of agricultural and farming machinery and components.

Pidilite Industries: Seed stage CAT 1 VC Fund 100X.VC has entered into a partnership with the company's venture arm called Pidilite Ventures. As a part of the partnership, 100X.VC will work with Pidilite Ventures to identify strategic investment opportunities for them.

IRB Infrastructure Developers: The company's August toll collection climbed 35 per cent from the year ago period to Rs 336 crore.

SIS Ltd: SIS Australia Group, a subsidary of the company, has bought a 85 per cent stake in Safety Direct Solutions Pty Ltd. The group has also inked a Shareholders' Agreement to acquire an additional 15 per cent shareholding in SDS. On completion of the above acquisition, the shareholding of SIS Australia Group in SDS will rise from 85 per cent to 100 per cent.