Stocks in news: TCS, Tata Power, Adani Ports, M&M and more

Benchmark indices ended higher on Thursday amid positive global cues. Sensex rose 427 points to 54,178 and Nifty ended 143 points higher at 16,132. Titan, Tata Steel, L&T, IndusInd Bank and M&M were the top Sensex gainers, rising up to 5.69 per cent. Dr Reddy's, Nestle India, Bharti Airtel and Reliance Industries were the top Sensex losers, falling up to 1.26 per cent.

Share Market Live: Sensex, Nifty likely to open higher today

Here's a look at stocks that are likely to remain in news today.

TCS: The IT firm will announce its Q1 earnings today.

Tata Power: The company announced to invest over Rs 75,000 crore in renewables in the next five years.

Dr Reddy's Laboratories: The US FDA has issued Form 483 with two observations after inpsection of the firm's manufacturing facility located at Srikakulam in Andhra Pradesh.

Adani Ports: Adani Ports announced the appointment of D Muthukumaran as the Chief Financial Officer (CFO) and Key Managerial Personnel of the company. The ports and logistics division of the Gautam Adaini-led Adani Group stated that the appointment was made in accordance with recommendations of the Nomination and Remuneration Committee and Audit Committee, the Board of Directors of the Company at its meeting held on July 7.

Shriram City Union Finance: The firm has received approval from equity shareholders and creditors for its merger with Shriram Transport Finance Company (STFC). Of the total final votes, 99.7 per cent of the equity shareholders, 100 per cent of the secured creditors and 99.9 per cent of unsecured creditors were in favour of the deal, according to a vote count at the company's National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) convened meeting on July 6, a release said.

Mahindra & Mahindra: British International Investment will invest up to Rs 1,925 crore or $250 million into a new electric passenger vehicle company to be set up by M&M.

Vedanta: The company will buy debt-ridden Athena Chhattisgarh Power Ltd for Rs 564.67 crore. The liquidation process for the company was initiated in March last year.

Tata Motors: The firm's british arm Jaguar Land Rover reported a 37 per Cent fall in retail sales at 78,825 units in the quarter ended June, impacted by semiconductor shortage, covid-19 lockdowns in China and new model transition of Range Rover Sport.

Alkem Laboratories: The pharma company said the US health regulator has issued Form 483 with one observation after inspecting its facility at Indore in Madhya Pradesh.

Kalpataru Power Transmission: The company has completed the acquisition of the remaining 15 per cent stake in Sweden-based engineering procurement and construction company Linjemontage i Grastrop AB for $11.5 million (around Rs 91 crore).

Bank of Baroda: The PSB is considering to raise capital by issuing long term bonds to finance infrastructure and affordable housing sectors in the country.