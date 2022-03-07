Stocks in news: TCS, Vodafone Idea, Reliance Industries, HDFC and more

The Indian equity market is likely to open lower today as SGX Nifty fell 424 points to 15,820. On Friday, Sensex fell 768 points to 54,333 and Nifty slipped 252 points to 16,245. Titan, Maruti, Asian Paints were the top Sensex losers, falling up to 5.05 per cent. Dr Reddy's Labs, ITC and Tech Mahindra were the top Sensex gainers, rising up to 2.95 per cent. Of 30 Sensex stocks, 23 ended lower. BSE mid-cap and small-cap indices lost 547 points and 437 points, respectively.

Here's a look at stocks that are likely to remain in news today.

Vodafone Idea: Promoter Vodafone plans to infuse up to Rs 3,375 crore into debt-ridden Vodafone Idea Ltd as part of the company's proposed raising of funds worth Rs 14,200 crore. Besides Vodafone, Aditya Birla Group plans to pump in up to Rs 1,125 crore, according to a regulatory filing on Friday.

Reliance Industries: The conglomerate has announced the opening of India's largest convention centre at Jio World Centre in Mumbai.

3i Infotech: The company has won a work order from Rajasthan State Pollution Control Board. The work includes design, development, implementation and maintenance of integrated e-Governance Solution 2.0 for Rajasthan State Pollution Control Board. The total contract value is Rs 12.85 crore.

Share Market LIVE: Sensex, Nifty likely to open lower today

HDFC: The mortgage lender is in talks with LIC of India to raise up to Rs 10,000 crore through a local bond sale this week, said a report. The fundraising points to a likely revival in credit demand for new homes, the report added.

Nestle India: The company's board of directors has revised the date of the 63rd Annual General Meeting to April 12, 2022. Consequently, the record date for the purpose of determining the entitlement of the members to the final dividend for the year 2021 is April 22, 2022.

JK Cement: The company's board of directors has approved entering into the paint business through a wholly owned subsidiary, formation of new wholly owned subsidiary and investment in the said wholly owned subsidiary. The board of directors has approved an investment of up to Rs 600 crore over the first 5 years.

Balkrishna Industries: The firm has successfully commenced commercial production of the brownfield expansion and debottlenecking project at the Bhuj plant ahead of the schedule.

PNB Housing Finance: The company will hold a board meeting on March 9 to consider fund-raising.

V-Mart Retail: SBI Funds Management through various schemes bought a 4.5 percent stake in the retail company through open market transactions on March 3. After the transaction, its shareholding in the company stands at 8.76 percent, against 4.2 percent earlier.

TCS: The IT services major announced the dates for its mega buyback share sale. The offer for its Rs 18,000 crore share buyback will open on 9 March, and the window will close at 5 pm on 23 March, the company said in a regulatory filing.

NTPC: The power major said it would start commercial operations of 74.88 megawatt capacity (MW) of its 296 MW Fatehgarh solar project in Rajasthan from midnight. With this, the commercial capacity of NTPC and NTPC Group will reach 54,452.18 MW and 67,907.18 MW respectively.

Also read: Sensex, Nifty end lower for third straight session: What should investors do?