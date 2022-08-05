Stocks in news: Titan, Nykaa, Adani Enterpises, YES Bank and more

Equity market snapped its six-session rally to close marginally lower on Thursday amid profit booking in banking and energy stocks. In choppy trade, Sensex ended 51.73 points lower at 58,298.80. During the day, it hit a low of 57,577.05 and a high of 58,712.66. NTPC, State Bank of India, Axis Bank, Reliance Industries, Power Grid and Kotak Mahindra Bank were among the top losers, falling up to 3.10 per cent. Sun Pharma, Nestle, Infosys, Dr Reddy's, Wipro and Mahindra & Mahindra were among the top Sensex gainers, rising up to 2.46 per cent.

Here's a look at stocks that are likely to remain in news today.

ALSO READ: Adani Power stock: 400% rally from 52-week low, how long will the rally last?

Earnings today: Titan Company, M&M, Nykaa, Mahindra & Mahindra, FSN E-commerce Ventures, One97 Communications, Alkem Laboratories, Petronet LNG, NMDC, Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail among others will announce their Q1 earnings today.

Share Market Live: Sensex, Nifty likely to open higher today

Adani Enterpises: The firm posted a 73 per cent rise in its consolidated net profit at Rs 469 crore for the quarter ended 30 June, 2022. Revenue from operations also surged 225 per cent to Rs 40,844 crore in the quarter under review from Rs 12,579 crore a year ago.

Welspun Corp: The firm's standalone net profit rose 37 per cent to Rs 80.50 crore for the three months to June 2022 on the back of higher income. The company's standalone net profit stood at Rs 58.73 crore in the year-ago period.

Britannia Industries: The company said its consolidated net profit fell 13.24 per cent to Rs 335.74 crore in the April-June quarter of FY23 due to impact of inflationary headwinds. The company had posted a net profit of Rs 387.01 crore in the April-June quarter a year ago.

YES Bank: Moody's has upgraded private lender's rating while changing outlook to 'stable' on the back of its equity capital raise plan announced last week.

Axis Bank: The bank will wind up its UK subsidiary following termination of an agreement to sell 100 per cent of the stake to OpenPayd Holdings.

Lupin: The drug maker reported a net loss of Rs 89 crore in Q1 on account of a dip in US sales against a net profit of Rs 542 crore in the April-June quarter of last fiscal.

Dabur India: The FMCG major reported a marginal rise in its consolidated net profit at Rs 441.06 crore in Q1. The company had posted a net profit of Rs 438.30 crore in the April-June quarter a year ago.

LIC Housing Finance: The mortgage financier reported a multifold rise in its profit after tax at Rs 925.48 crore for the quarter ended June 30 on lower provisioning and higher loan growth. The company had reported a profit after tax of Rs 153.44 crore in the same quarter of the previous fiscal.

Blue Star: The air conditioning and commercial refrigeration maker's consolidated net profit jumped to Rs 74.35 crore in the June quarter on higher demand. The company had posted a consolidated net profit of Rs 12.71 crore in the April-June quarter a year ago.