Stocks in news: Titan, YES Bank, Dabur India, NTPC, Nykaa and more

Sensex and Nifty rose for the second straight session on Thursday amid mixed cues in the global equity markets. Sensex gained 156 points to end at 58,222 and Nifty climbed 57 points to 17,331. Capital goods, IT, and metal shares were the top sectoral gainers with their BSE indices zooming 737 points, 395 pts and 717 pts, respectively.

Here's a look at stocks that are likely to remain in news today.

Titan Company: The company saw a healthy double-digit growth across most businesses with overall sales growing 18 per cent YoY. The firm has continued its retail network expansion with addition of 105 stores (net) for the quarter ended September FY23.

HCL Technologies: The company has expanded strategic partnership with Google Cloud to accelerate digital services for enterprises. HCL Tech will train up to 18,000 technology and consulting professionals on Google Cloud.

YES Bank: The Reserve Bank of India cleared appointment of Prashant Kumar as the Managing Director & Chief Executive Officer of the bank for three years effective from October 6. Earlier Prashant Kumar was appointed as MD & CEO of YES Bank after reconstruction in March 2020.

FSN E-Commerce Ventures: Beauty and lifestyle retailer Nykaa has inked a strategic partnership with Middle East-based retailer Apparel Group. The company along with Apparel Group will recreate omnichannel beauty retail platform in the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC).

Dabur India: The company said its India business had a steady performance and is expected to report revenue growth in mid-single digit, while international business is expected to post double-digit revenue growth in constant currency.

NTPC: The country's largest power generation company has joined hands with GE Gas Power to reduce carbon intensity at its Kawas gas power plant in Gujarat. Both companies inked a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) for feasibility to demonstrate hydrogen (H2) co-firing blended with natural gas in GE's 9E gas turbines installed at NTPC's Kawas combined-cycle gas power plant in Gujarat.

Quess Corp: The company has inked definitive agreements to sell its 53% stake in subsidiary Simpliance Technologies to Aparajitha Corporate Services, an HR compliance services company. The deal is valued at an enterprise value of Rs 120 crore on a cash and debt-free basis.

Zuari Agro Chemicals: The company has appointed Manish Malik as chief financial officer and key managerial personnel. The appointment of Manish Malik as CFO is with effect from October 6.

Equitas Small Finance Bank: The small finance bank clocked 20 per cent year-on-year growth in provisional gross advances at Rs 22,802 crore in Q2. Deposits also rose 20% YoY to Rs 21,726 crore during the same quarter, while CASA ratio improved to 48.13% in Q2FY23, up from 45.31% in year-ago period.

Britannia Industries: The leading bakery foods company has bought a controlling stake in Kenya-based Kenafric Biscuits. The move will help the company set up a manufacturing base and expand sales in the African markets.

Poonawalla Fincorp: The Adar Poonawalla-controlled non-banking finance company's total disbursements climbed 44 per cent in Q2. Total disbursements were Rs 3,720 crore on a consolidated basis in the year-ago quarter.