Stocks in news: Vedanta, GAIL, Lupin, Future Retail and more

Indian equity market ended lower on Thursday, after a three-day rally, dragged down by profit-taking in Reliance Industries, Infosys and HDFC Bank. Sensex closed 115.48 points or 0.20 per cent lower at 58,568.51 and Nifty declined 33.50 points or 0.19 per cent to settle at 17,464.75.

M&M, Hindustan Unilever Limited, Axis Bank, IndusInd Bank, Bharti Airtel, ITC and Titan were among the top gainers, rising up to 1.95%.

Reliance Industries Limited, Wipro, Dr Reddy's, UltraTech Cement, Infosys were among the major losers, falling up to 1.46%.

Here's a look at stocks that are likely to remain in news today.

Vedanta: The firm said its board has approved plans for the group to source 580 MW of renewable energy (RE) for its operations across India. Vedanta has signed a Power Delivery Agreement (PDA) with special purpose vehicles (SPVs) i.e. affiliates of Sterlite Power Technologies Pvt Ltd (SPTPL), which is engaged in the business of supplying hybrid based power with solar, wind and storage solutions.

Share Market LIVE: Sensex, Nifty likely to open lower today

Hero MotoCorp: The Income Tax Department has found alleged illegal business expenses of over Rs 800 crore, Rs 60 crore "unaccounted" cash used to purchase land in Delhi and role of some shell companies after it raided Hero Motocorp and two other groups, officials said on Thursday. The raids were launched on March 23, and the country's largest two-wheeler maker had then said it was extending full cooperation to the tax authorities, who visited its offices in Delhi and nearby Gurugram, apart from the residence of its chairman and CEO Pawan Munjal.

Axis Bank: The private sector lender announced on Thursday its association with The Reserve Bank of India Innovation Hub (RBIH) for Swanari TechSprint initiative that aims at advancing digital financial inclusion for women across the nation. RBIH will host 'Swanari TechSprint' on April 18-22 to create and produce smart, creative and sustainable solutions for underserved, low and middle income (LMI) women and for women-owned enterprises in India.Participants can register for Swanari Techsprint till Midnight on April 4.

HDFC Asset Management Company: Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) has increased its stake in HDFC Asset Management Company (AMC) Ltd to 7.026 per cent from its earlier 5.005 per cent, the state-run insurer said. Post the transaction, LIC increased its shareholding to 14,984,224 equity shares or 7.026 per cent stake from 10,674,583 equity shares or 5.005 per cent stake held in HDFC AMC. The deal had been executed as a market purchase, the statement added.

Vodafone Idea: The telco on Thursday said that its Capital Raising Committee has approved allotment of over 338 crore shares to its promoters to raise Rs 4,500 crore. Earlier this month, the debt-ridden company had said that promoter Vodafone planned to infuse up to Rs 3,375 crore as part of its proposed fund raising plans for Rs 14,200 crore. Besides, Aditya Birla Group also planned to pump in up to Rs 1,125 crore.

GAIL: The firm said it will buyback about 5.7 crore shares for Rs 1,083 crore as it looks to use its healthy balance sheet to reward shareholders for the second time in as many years. GAIL had in 2020-21 spent Rs 1,046.35 crore on a similar share buyback. The board of directors of GAIL approved the ''buyback of about 5.70 crore shares at the rate of Rs 190 per share aggregating to about Rs 1,083 crores (excluding taxes),'' the company said in a statement.

Lupin: The US FDA has issued three observations for Lupin's New Jersey facility. The pharma firm said the company will not face disruption of supplies or that there will be no impact on revenue.

Future Retail: Future Retail CEO Sadashiv Nayak has resigned with effect from March 31, 2022.

Ruchi Soya Industries: The board has cleared an issue price at Rs 650 per equity share for its follow-on public offer.

NCC: The company along with other shareholders of NCC Vizag Urban Infrastructure (NCCVUL) has inked a Share Purchase Agreement with GRPL Housing (Gardencity Realty Group, Bengaluru) to sell their entire shareholding in NCCVUL to GRPL.