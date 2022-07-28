Stocks in news: Vedanta, SBI Cards, Tata Motors, Bajaj Finance and more

Benchmark indices snapped two sessions of losing streak on Wednesday led by a rally in banking, capital goods and pharma stocks. Sensex ended 547.83 points higher at 55,816 and Nifty gained 158 points to 16,641. Market cap of BSE-listed firms rose to Rs 259.71 lakh crore in the previous session.

Sun Pharma, SBI, L&T, TCS and Asian Paints were the top Sensex gainers, rising up to 3.39 per cent.

Here's a look at stocks that are likely to remain in news today.

Earnings today: Bajaj Finserv, Nestle India, SBI Life Insurance Company, Vedanta, SBI Cards and Payments, Shree Cement, Dr Reddy's Laboratories among others will report their June quarter earnings today.

Tata Motors: The company reported a consolidated net loss of Rs 4,951 crore in the quarter ended June 2022. The company had posted a consolidated net loss of Rs 4,450 crore in the same quarter last fiscal.

Bajaj Finance: The firm reported its highest-ever consolidated quarterly net profit at Rs 2,596 crore for the June quarter, helped by robust income due to brisk loan growth. The company had reported a net profit of Rs 1,002 crore in the year-ago period.

Biocon: The firm reported a 71 per cent rise in consolidated net profit at Rs 144 crore for the June quarter on the back of robust growth across business verticals. The company had posted a net profit of Rs 84 crore in the April-June quarter of the previous fiscal.

Maruti Suzuki India: The firm posted a 129.7 per cent year-on-year surge (YoY) in its net profit at Rs 1,013 crore for the quarter ended 30 June, 2022, benefitting from price hikes and higher sales. The company had reported a net profit of Rs 441 crore for the year-ago period.

Colgate-Palmolive India: The FMCG major logged a 10.1 per cent decline in net profit at Rs 209.67 crore for the June quarter, impacted by an overall rural slowdown and inflationary pressures. The company had posted a net profit of Rs 233.23 crore in the April-June period a year ago.

Dixon Technologies: The electronic manufacturing services firm reported over two-fold rise in its consolidated net profit at Rs 45.43 crore in the April-June quarter of FY23. The company had posted a net profit of Rs 18.16 crore in the same period a year ago.

Welspun India: The home textiles major's net profit declined 90.41 per cent in its consolidated net profit to Rs 21.36 crore for the June 2022 quarter, mainly on account of high input costs. The company had posted a consolidated net profit of Rs 222.90 crore in the April-June quarter a year ago.

VIP Industries: The luggage maker logged a healthy growth in consolidated profit at Rs 69.10 crore in June 2022 quarter, on a low base in profit at Rs 2.53 crore in Q1FY22 that affected by second Covid wave. Revenue grew by 186.4 per cent to Rs 590.61 crore during the same period.

Titagarh Wagons: The state-run wagon maker plans to invest close to Rs 1,000 crore over the next three to five years for capacity building in the manufacturing of wagons, coaches and foundry. It will come up with a new foundry unit for backward integration.