Stocks in news: Vodafone Idea, Ambuja Cements, Anupam Rasayan, Essar Shipping and more

Indian market ended nearly 1 per cent lower on Wednesday, tracking weak global cues and continuous foreign fund outflows. Sensex fell 509.24 points or 0.89 per cent to 56,598.28. During the day, it tanked 621.85 points or 1.08 per cent to 56,485.67. Nifty declined 148.80 points or 0.87 per cent to close at 16,858.60. ITC, Axis Bank, Reliance Industries, Tata Steel, IndusInd Bank, State Bank of India, HDFC and HDFC Bank were the top Sensex losers, falling up to 2.97 per cent.

Here's a look at stocks that are likely to remain in news today.

Vodafone Idea: Mobile tower giant Indus Towers has asked debt-ridden Vodafone Idea to clear outstanding dues and pay every month on time for continuity of business post-November, reports said. The development comes after independent directors expressed concerns over the mounting dues of Vodafone Idea (VIL).

Ambuja Cements: The cement major controlled by billionaire Gautam Adani-led Adani Group, said it has created NDU over 50 per cent shareholding in its subsidiary ACC Ltd as collateral for loans taken by the company. The company has created a non-disposable undertaking (NDU) over 9.39 crore shares of ACC Ltd on September 26, 2022.

Anupam Rasayan India: The chemicals firm has opened its qualified institutional placement issue on September 28 after the approval of preliminary placement document. The floor price has been fixed at Rs 762.88 per share. It may offer a discount of up to 5 per cent on the floor price.

Blue Dart Express: The logistics solutions provider has announced average shipment price increase of 9.6 per cent for 2023 as compared to 2022. The price increase will be effective from January 1, 2023. ITI: The telecom equipment firm has received Rs 80 crore against allotment of shares to the Government. The Board of Directors has cleared allotment of 77,33,204 equity shares at Rs 103.45 per share to the President of India.

Supriya Lifescience: The pharmaceuticals firm has received certification of suitability for Diphenhydramine hydrochloride, API in anti-histamine therapy, from European Directorate for the Quality of Medicines and HealthCare (EDQM).

Gensol Engineering: The consulting services provider said the board has approved the preferential allotment of 12,81,993 equity shares at an issue price of Rs 1,036.25 per share. With this, it has raised Rs 132.84 crore via preferential issue.

Essar Shipping: The shipping company said the board of directors cleared the appointment of Vipin Jain as Chief Financial Officer of the company. The appointment will be effective from October 1, 2022. Ranjit Singh has decided to step down from the post of Chief Executive Officer due to personal occupancy.

Hindustan Copper: The state-owned metal miner approved a 23.2 per cent dividend for the financial year ended in March 2022. The company will make a total dividend payout of Rs 112.17 crore as approved in the 55th annual general meeting (AGM).