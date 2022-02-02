Stocks in news: Vodafone Idea, Coal India, VIP Industries, Adani Ports and more

The Indian equity market is likely to open in the green today as SGX Nifty rose 119 points to 17,728. Sensex ended 848 points higher at 58,862 and Nifty rose 237 points to 17,576 on Tuesday. Tata Steel, Sun Pharma, IndusInd Bank and L&T were the top Sensex gainers, rising up to 7.57%. M&M, PowerGrid, SBI, and Bharti Airtel were among the top Sensex losers, falling up to 1,67%. Of 30 Sensex stocks, 23 ended higher.

Here's a look at stocks that are likely to remain in news today.

Earnings today

Shares of HDFC, Adani Green, Dabur, Adani Total Gas, Dabur India, Tata Consumer Products, Jubilant Foodworks, Indian Overseas Bank, Zee Entertainment, M&M Financial Services, Alkyl Amines Chemicals, Gillette India, Sheela Foam and Timken India are in focus as the companies will announce their December quarter earnings today.

Tech Mahindra: The IT major reported a 4.5 per cent year-on-year (YoY) rise in its consolidated net profit for October-December quarter at Rs 1,369 crore. On a quarter-on-quarter (QoQ) basis, profit was higher by 2.2 per cent. The company's revenue rose 18.7 per cent YoY and 5.2 per cent QoQ to Rs 11,451 crore, while earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) rose 8.7 per cent YoY and 2.2 per cent QoQ to Rs 2,060 crore.

Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone: The Adani Group firm reported a net profit of Rs 1,472 crore, a decline of 5.7 per cent on-year, for the quarter ending 31 December, 2021. The company had posted a net profit of Rs 1,561 crore in the year-ago period.

Indian Hotels: The company reported a 163.94% rise in quarterly net profit at Rs 76.01 crore in December 2021 against Rs 118.88 crore in December 2020.

Windlas Biotech: The company has concluded SAHPRA (South African Health Products Regulatory Authority) inspection audit report for the Plant-IV situated at Dehradun with zero critical observations/ deficiencies, zero major deficiencies and some minor deficiencies.

MMTC: The government has given nod to Tata Steel Long Products as a strategic buyer for the privatisation of Neelachal Ispat Nigam, a joint venture of four CPSEs (MMTC, NMDC, BHEL, MECON) and two Odisha government PSUs (OMC and IPICOL).

VIP Industries: The company posted consolidated profit at Rs 33.47 crore in Q3 against a loss of Rs 7 crore in Q3FY21. Revenue rose to Rs 397.34 crore in last quarter from Rs 232.53 crore YoY.

Laxmi Organic Industries: The company reported a higher consolidated profit of Rs 82.09 crore in third quarter against Rs 45.21 crore in Q3FY21. Revenue rose to Rs 859.87 crore in Q3 from Rs 435.5 crore YoY.

Anupam Rasayan: The company will buy a 24.96 percent stake in Tanfac Industries Ltd (TIL) for Rs 148.14 crore from Birla Group Holdings and a few other promoter groups of TIL.

Vodafone Idea: Care Ratings Limited (CARE), has upgraded its rating on long term bank facilities and non-convertible debentures for Vodafone Idea (Vi) to "Stable" outlook.

Eicher Motors: Mid-sized motorcycle maker Royal Enfield, a part of Eicher Motors, reported a 15 per cent fall in total wholesales at 58,838 units in January this year. The company had reported sales of 68,887 units in January 2022.

Coal India: The firm and its subsidiaries achieved coal production of 64.5 million tonnes in the month of January 2022 compared to 60.4 million tonnes in January 2021, recording a growth of 6.7%.

Kansai Nerolac Paints: Net profit of Kansai Nerolac Paints declined 37.18% to Rs 128.03 crore in the quarter ended December 2021 against Rs 203.79 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2020. Sales rose 13.68% to Rs 1810.35 crore in the quarter ended December 2021 against Rs 1592.55 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2020.