Stocks in news: Vodafone Idea, ITC, Bajaj Auto, SBI and more

The Indian market is likely to open higher today as SGX Nifty rose 41 points to 15,438. Indices ended lower on June 22 amid negative global cues. Sensex fell 709 points to 51,822 and Nifty ended 225 points lower at 15,413. Tata Steel, Wipro, Reliance, and IndusInd Bank were the top Sensex losers, falling up to 5.24 per cent. TCS, HUL, PowerGrid and Maruti were the Sensex gainers, rising up to 0.31 per cent.

Share Market Live: Sensex, Nifty likely to open higher today

Vodafone Idea: The telecom operator will raise Rs 436.21 crore from its UK parent at Rs 10.20 a unit. The cash-strapped telco aims to raise funds to invest in its network and prepare for the upcoming spectrum auctions.

ITC: The Kolkata-based company, which has been exporting unmanufactured or raw tobacco to British American Tobacco (BAT), said it could supply ship it for a value of almost Rs 1990 crore in 2022-23, as per the company's shareholder notice for the upcoming annual general meeting (AGM).

Quess Corp: Business process outsourcing firm Allsec Technologies will merge with technology-enabled staffing and outsourcing services firm Quess Corp in an all-stock deal.

Delhivery: The logistics firm announced its plans to expand its infrastructure in Bhiwandi (Greater Mumbai) and Bengaluru to increase its processing capacity to cater to demand from the southern and western regions of the country.

GAIL: The nation's largest gas transportation and marketing firm said it plans to enter into distributed Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) production to take the fuel to users. GAIL will liquefy or turn natural gas into liquid at sub-zero temperature and transport it in trucks to users.

Bajaj Auto: The company said its board would meet on June 27 to take a call on share buyback proposal.

SBI: State Bank of India (SBI) is gearing up to take on competition resulting from the merger between mortgage lender Housing Development Finance Corp (HDFC) and HDFC Bank, chairman Dinesh Khara said.