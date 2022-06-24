Stocks in news: Vodafone Idea, Thermax, Tata Motors, Vedanta and more

The Indian market is likely to open higher today as SGX Nifty rose 94 points to 15,658. On Thursday, market ended higher led by gains in auto and IT shares amid mixed global cues. Sensex rose 443 points to 52,265 and Nifty ended 143 points higher at 15,556.

Maruti, M&M, Asian Paints and Bharti Airtel were the top Sensex gainers, rising up to 6.33 per cent. Reliance, NTPC, PowerGrid and UltraTech Cements were the Sensex losers, falling up to 1.62 per cent.

Here's a look at stocks that are likely to remain in news today.

Vodafone Idea: The debt-ridden telecom operator Vodafone Idea will seek shareholders' nod to raise Rs 436 crore from its promoter group Vodafone in an extraordinary general meeting to be held on July 15, the company said.

Thermax: First Energy Private (FEPL), an arm of the company has acquired two companies Jalansar Wind Energy and Jalansar Wind Energy.

Vedanta: Electronics manufacturing services company Foxconn chairman Young Liu on met Vedanta Group's managing director Akarsh Hebbar to discuss the roadmap of their proposed electronic chip manufacturing plant and its location.

Hindusthan National Glass: The promoter of Mumbai-listed company has proposed Rs 1,380 crore in cash and 10 per cent by way of equity to lenders as a settlement in a last-ditch attempt to exit bankruptcy proceedings.

Jammu & Kashmir Bank: The bank's board will meet on 28 June to consider fundraising.

Tata Motors: The government has ordered an independent probe into a Nexon electric vehicle catching fire in Mumbai, a senior Road Transport and Highways ministry official said on Thursday. Tata Motors said it is also investigating the incident.

Suyog Telematics: Nariman Investment Holdings sold over 4 lakh equity shares in Suyog Telematics through open market transactions.

Hero MotoCorp: The two-wheeler maker said it will raise prices of motorcycles and scooters by up to Rs 3,000 from July 1 to partially offset the steadily growing overall cost inflation, including commodity prices.