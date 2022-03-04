Stocks in news: Vodafone Idea, Vedanta, YES Bank, Wockhardt and more

The Indian equity market is likely to open lower today as SGX Nifty fell 242 points to 16,269. On Thursday, Indian equity market ended lower in volatile trade, led by losses in banking, auto and consumer durables stocks.

Sensex closed 366 points or 0.66% lower at 55,102 and Nifty plunged 107 points or 0.65 per cent to 16,498. UltraTech Cement was the top Sensex loser, falling 6.47 per cent, followed by Dr Reddy's, Asian Paints, and Maruti Suzuki. PowerGrid, Wipro, Tech Mahindra, HCL Tech and ITC were among the top Sensex gainers, rising up to 3.34 per cent.

Here's a look at stocks that are likely to remain in news today.

Vodafone Idea: The board of debt-ridden telecom operator has approved raising up to Rs 14,500 crore, including Rs 4,500 crore from promoter entities- Vodafone and Aditya Birla Group. An amount of Rs 10,000 crore would be raised by way of equity or debt instruments, in one or more tranches.

Vedanta: Societe Generale has sold 2.24 crore shares of the metal major for nearly Rs 880 crore through an open market transaction. According to bulk deal data available with the NSE, Societe Generale offloaded total 2,2,450,200 shares, amounting to 0.6 per cent stake of the company.

L&T Technology Services: The engineering services arm of L&T said it has won a multi-year contract from leading aircraft manufacturer Airbus.

YES Bank: Private equity group Carlyle is planning to infuse Rs 3,750-4,500 crore ($500-600 million) into the private sector lender along with peer Advent International, according to reports.

Indiamart Intermesh: The online B2B platform has invested about Rs 17 crore in software-as-a-service (SaaS) firm Zimyo Consulting. COVID-19 has accelerated the adoption of SaaS-based HR management solutions by new age as well as traditional businesses.

Wockhardt: The pharmaceuticals firm has fixed issue price at Rs 225 per share for its Rs 748-crore rights issue. The capital raising committee of the company's board decided to approve the issue of 3.33 crore fully paid-up equity shares, aggregating to a little over Rs 748 crore.

Eveready Industries India: The firm said its Non-Executive Chairman Aditya Khaitan and Managing Director Amritanshu Khaitan have resigned, two days after the Burman family made an open offer to take control of India's largest dry cell battery maker. The Burman group, through various entities had on Monday made a Rs 604.76-crore open offer to acquire around 1.89 crore shares of Eveready Industries, representing 26 per cent of the expanded voting share capital, at a price of Rs 320 per share, payable in cash.