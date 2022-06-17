Stocks in news: Wipro, Tata Motors, Dr Reddy's, RITES and more

The market ended lower on Thursday amid weak global cues. Sensex tanked 1,045 points to 51,495 and Nifty ended 331 points lower at 15,360. Market fell for the fourth consecutive session ahead of Federal Reserve's policy announcement on Wednesday. Sensex fell 152 points to 52,541 and Nifty closed 40 points lower at 15,692.

Tata Steel, Tech Mahindra and Bharti Airtel were the top Sensex losers falling up to 6.04 per cent. Nestle was the sole Sensex gainer, rising up to 0.30 per cent.

Here's a look at stocks that are likely to remain in news today.

Grasim Industries: The Aditya Birla group firm announced the appointment of Pavan Jain as its next Chief Financial Officer with effect from August 15, 2022. His appointment comes in the wake of incumbent Ashish Adukia's plan to pursue career opportunities outside the Aditya Birla Group.

Tata Motors: Amid a fluid outlook for the near-term with multiple challenges, Tata Motors is taking the right actions to navigate them while taking concerted actions to be future ready and create a virtuous cycle of growth, according to company Chairman N Chandrasekaran.

Share Market Live: Sensex, Nifty likely to open higher today

Dr Reddy's: LIC has raised its stake in pharma major Dr Reddy's Laboratories to over 5 per cent by way of open market stock purchases during September 2021 to June this year, at an estimated cost of Rs 1,556 crore. Corporation's shareholding in Dr Reddy's Laboratories has increased from 60,64,345 to 93,96,801 equity shares, or from 3.644 per cent to 5.646 per cent of the paid-up capital of the said company.

RITES: Railway consultancy firm RITES said it has bagged a contract worth Rs 364.56 crore from Container Corporation of India Ltd. The order pertains to operation and maintenance of shunting locomotives for 10 years.

Ansal Housing: The country's largest mortgage lender HDFC said it has invoked 50 lakh pledged shares of Ansal Housing as part of recovery of its outstanding dues from the developer.

Mafatlal Industries: The company's board has cleared the proposal for sale of its entire equity stake or investment, in Vrata Tech Solutions (VTSPL), for Rs 4.07 crore. The company holds 77.77 per cent stake in the Vrata Tech Solutions.

Wipro: Eros Investments has signed an alliance agreement with Wipro, to evolve and scale the artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML)-based content localization solution. The joint content localization service will be available to media and entertainment companies in two deployment models: platform-as-a-service and private cloud deployment.

Fineotex Chemical: Promoter Sanjay Tibrewala acquired additional 1 lakh shares in the company via open market transactions on June 15. With this, his shareholding in the company stands increased to 3.06 percent, up from 2.97 percent earlier.