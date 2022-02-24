Stocks in news: Wipro, Maruti Suzuki, Sun Pharma, Vedanta and more

The Indian equity market is likely to open sharply lower today as SGX Nifty fell 429 points to 16,638. Sensex and Nifty extended their losing streak to the sixth consecutive session on Wednesday as Russia-Ukraine crisis continued to dent investor sentiment.

Sensex closed 68.62 points lower at 57,232 and Nifty fell 28.95 points to 17,063.25.

On Sensex, NTPC, L&T and Nestle India were the top losers falling up to 1.55 per cent.

Top Sensex gainers were Kotak Bank, Titan and IndusInd Bank, rising up to 2.49 per cent.

Here's a look at stocks that are likely to remain in news today.

Vedanta: The firm's board will meet on March 2 to consider and approve the third interim dividend for financial year 2021-2022.

The record date for determining the entitlement of equity shareholders for the said dividend, if declared, is being fixed as Thursday, March 10, 2022.

Indus Towers: British telecom giant Vodafone is in discussions to sell around five per cent stake in Indus Towers to Bharti Airtel, according to industry sources.

Vodafone currently holds about 28 per cent in Indus Towers. Vodafone's stake of 757.8 million Indus shares was worth roughly Rs 19,070 crore ($2.56 billion) as of Indus's Wednesday closing price on National Stock Exchange. Indus Towers Limited, formerly Bharti Infratel Limited, provides passive telecom infrastructure. It deploys, owns and manages telecom towers and communication structures for various mobile operators.

Wipro: The leading global information technology, consulting and business process services company, announced its global partnership network of o9 Solutions, a leading enterprise AI software platform provider for transforming planning and decision-making.

Maruti Suzuki India: The country's largest carmaker expects its sales momentum to continue with gradual improvement in the semiconductor supplies and demand situation remaining robust in the domestic market.

Federal-Mogul Goetze: Pegasus Holdings will purchase a 25.02 percent stake in Federal-Mogul Goetze through an open offer.

Sun Pharmaceuticals: The firm will buy anti-acne brand Alchemee for $90 million.

Piramal Enterprises: The firm said the Committee of the Board of Directors on February 28 will consider the fundraising by the issue of non-convertible debentures up to Rs 100 crore along with an option to retain oversubscription up to Rs 400 crore. With this, the total fundraising via NCDs would be Rs 500 crore on a private placement basis.