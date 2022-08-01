Stocks in news: YES Bank, NTPC, SpiceJet, Indian Oil, HDFC and more

Benchmark indices ended higher for the third straight session on Friday led by heavy buying in metal, consumer durables and IT stocks. Sensex jumped 712 points to end at 57,570 and Nifty advanced 228 points to 17,158. Tata Steel, Sun Pharma, Bajaj Finserv, and IndusInd Bank were the top Sensex gainers, rising up to 7.27 per cent. Dr Reddy's, Kotak Bank, SBI, ITC and Axis Bank were the only Sensex losers, falling up to 1.19 per cent.

Share Market Live: Sensex, Nifty likely to open higher today

Here's a look at stocks that are likely to remain in news today.

Emami: The FMCG firm reported a 6.55 per cent decline in June quarter profit after tax (PAT) at Rs 72.69 crore. The company had posted a PAT of Rs 77.79 crore in April-June 2021-22.

NTPC: The firm posted a more than 15 per cent increase in consolidated net profit to Rs 3,977.77 crore in the June quarter on the back of higher income.The consolidated net profit of the company in the quarter ended on June 30, 2021 was at Rs 3,443.72 crore, according to a filing to BSE.

HDFC: The mortgage lender increased its benchmark lending rate by 25 basis points, a move that will make loans dearer for both existing and new borrowers. The rate hike comes ahead of the RBI's Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) meeting later this week.

SpiceJet: A Dubai-based lessor of SpiceJet Ltd has asked aviation regulator DGCA to deregister three of the budget airline's planes as SpiceJet struggles with high costs and maintenance challenges. The United Arab Emirates aeronautics firm AWAS did not specify why it was seeking to deregister the three Boeing 737s in Friday's notification, published by DGCA.

YES Bank: Its board approved to raise a capital of Rs 8,898 crore from funds affiliated with private equity investors Carlyle and Advent International. Both the funds will potentially acquire 10 per cent stake each in the bank, Yes Bank said in a regulatory filing. This will be raised through a combination of Rs 5,100 crore in equity shares and Rs 3,800 crore through equity share warrants, it added.

Indian Oil: The firm reported a net loss of Rs 1,993 crore for the quarter ended 30 June, 2022 as it sold fuel at a discount in the domestic market while its costs jumped. The company had posted a profit of Rs 5,941 crore in the year-ago period.

DLF: The real estate major managed to cut its net debt further in the April-June quarter. The Delhi-based realtor reduced its net debt to Rs 2,259 crore at the end of June this year - cutting another Rs 421 crore since the end of the last quarter in March.

Bank of Baroda: The state-owned lender posted a 79 per cent rise in net profit of Rs 2,168 crore for the first quarter of the current fiscal, aided by a decline in bad loans. The lender had earned a standalone profit of Rs 1,208 crore in the year-ago period.

Sun Pharma: The firm reported a 43 per cent rise in consolidated net profit at Rs 2,061 crore for June quarter, riding on robust sales across markets. The Mumbai-based company had posted a net profit of Rs 1,444 crore in April-June 2021-22.

Torrent Power: Torrent Power said it has acquired 100% stake in Wind Two Renergy Private Ltd (WTRPL) for Rs 32.51 crore from Inox Green Energy Services. The company has acquired 3,25,10,000 equity shares of WTRPL at a face value of Rs 10 each.

IDFC First Bank: The bank reported its highest ever net profit of Rs 474 crore for the quarter ended June 2022, mainly driven by lower provisioning and higher income. The private sector lender had posted a net loss of Rs 630 crore in the year-ago quarter. Sequentially, the net profit rose by 38.2% from Rs 343 crore in the March 2022 quarter.