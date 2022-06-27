Stocks in news: Zomato, Federal Bank, Tata Power, Axis Bank and more

The market ended higher for the second straight session on June 24 amid mixed global cues. Sensex rose 462 points to 52,727 and Nifty gained 142 points to 15,699. The market cap of BSE-listed firms rose to Rs 242.21 lakh crore against Rs 239.64 lakh crore in the previous session.

M&M, IndusInd Bank, Bajaj Finance, HUL, and Bharti Airtel were the top Sensex gainers, rising up to 4.28 per cent. TechM, Infosys, HCL Tech and TCS were the top Sensex losers, falling up to 1.03 per cent.

Here's a look at stocks that are likely to remain in news today.

Zomato: Zomato will buy local grocery-delivery startup Blinkit for Rs 4,447 crore ($568.16 million) in an all-stock deal as the food-delivery firm looks to take advantage of the booming quick delivery market.

Federal Bank: The private lender is will consider fund raising on June 30. It said the board will hold a meeting on June 30 to consider proposals for raising of funds through issuance of securities. The board will also consider convening a general meeting to seek approval of the shareholders for fund raising proposals.

Dr Reddy's Laboratories: The homegrown drug maker said that it has acquired a portfolio of branded and generic injectable products from USA-based Eton Pharmaceuticals, Inc for $50 million.

Axis Bank: The private lender said the Reserve Bank has approved the reappointment of Rajiv Anand as the Deputy MD for a period of three years until August 2025. In January this year, the private sector lender had re-appointed Anand as the Deputy Managing Director for a further period of three years, from August 4, 2022, to August 3, 2025.

Tata Power: Tata Power Solar Systems, an subsidiary of Tata Group's power player said it has commissioned India's largest floating solar power project of 101.6 Megawatt Peak (MWp) in Kerala backwaters. The project is installed on a 350-acre water body in Kayamkulam, Kerala.

Welspun Corp: The iron and steel product firm won Rs 600 crore worth orders. The company has won various orders of around 47,000 million tonne amounting to Rs 600 crore.

Hindustan Copper: The state-owned board will meet next week to consider a plan to raise up to Rs 500 crore by issuing debentures. The board will meet on June 30 to consider and seek approval from the shareholders to raise funds via issuing secured or unsecured non-convertible debentures or bonds on a private placement basis up to Rs 500 crore.

Kiri Industries: The dyes and pigment firm bought 81 per cent stake in Indo Asia Copper. Accordingly, Indo Asia Copper has become a wholly-owned subsidiary of the company.