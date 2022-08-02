Stocks in news: Zomato, ITC, Reliance Industries, Maruti and more

Equity market ended higher for the fourth session on Monday, tracking strong global cues and inflows of fresh foreign funds. Sensex climbed 545.25 points to end at 58,115.50 and Nifty gained 181.80 points or 1.06 per cent to 17,340.05.

Mahindra & Mahindra, NTPC, Reliance Industries, Maruti Suzuki India, Bharti Airtel, Kotak Mahindra Bank, Power Grid and UltraTech Cement were the top Sensex gainers, rising up to 6.15 per cent.

Sun Pharma, Hindustan Unilever, IndusInd Bank and Nestle were among the top Sensex losers, falling up to 2.65 per cent.

Share Market Live: Sensex, Nifty likely to open lower today

Here's a look at stocks that are likely to remain in news today.

Earnings today: Adani Green Energy, Siemens, Indus Towers, Bosch, Godrej Properties , Tube Investments, Voltas, Deepak Nitrite, Thermax and Bank of India among others

Zomato: The food delivery giant said its quarterly loss narrowed helped by an increase in orders for restaurant meals on its platform. Zomato's net loss was at Rs 186 crore for the quarter ended 30 June, 2022. The company had posted a net loss of Rs 356 crore year ago, it said. Revenue from operations came in at Rs 1,413.9 crore, up 67.44 percent against Rs 844.4 crore logged in the year-ago quarter.

ITC: FMCG-cigarette-to-hotel major ITC reported a year-on-year consolidated net profit of Rs 4,390 crore, surging 34 per cent in the quarter ended 30 June, 2022. The company had posted a net profit of Rs 3,276 crore in the year-ago period.

Reliance Industries: Billionaire Mukesh Ambani-led Reliance Jio emerged the top bidder as it put in bids for 24,740 MHz spectrum worth Rs 88,078 crore, Telecom Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said.

UPL: Agrochemical major UPL reported a 34.17% rise in consolidated net profit to Rs 1,005 crore for the quarter ending June 30 compared to the same period of the previous financial year. The company's consolidated net stood at Rs 749 crore during the April-June quarter of 2021-22.

Maruti Suzuki: The country's largest homegrown car manufacturer Maruti Suzuki India (MSI) said that it has recorded sales of 175,916 units in July 2022, an increase of 8.28 per cent against July 2021.

TVS Motor: India's third-largest motorcycle manufacturer said it has registered a growth of 13 per cent in July 2022 with sales of 314,639 units as against 278,855 units in July 2021.

Castrol India: The lubes maker logged a 47 per cent rise in profit after tax at Rs 206.26 crore in the June quarter. The company had recorded a profit after tax at Rs 140 crore the second quarter of 2021.

Max Financial Services: The financial services player logged a 91.2 per cent year-on-year growth in consolidated profit at Rs 68.48 crore for the quarter ended June 2022. However, revenue from operations declined 45 per cent to Rs 3,272 crore in Q1FY23.

Eveready Industries: Battery and flashlights maker Eveready Industries India reported a 27.48% fall in its consolidated net profit at Rs 21.85 crore for the quarter ended June 30, 2022 against a net profit of Rs 30.13 crore in the April-June period a year ago. Revenue from operations rose 18.87% to Rs 335.38 crore during the quarter under review as against Rs 282.14 crore in the year-ago period.

Kansai Nerolac Paints: The firm logged a 36.51% rise in its consolidated net profit to Rs 152.05 crore for the first quarter ended June 30, 2022 against a net profit of Rs 111.38 crore in the April-June period a year ago. Revenue from operations rose 46.23% to Rs 2,051.37 crore from Rs 1,402.76 crore in the year-ago quarter.