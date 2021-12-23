Stocks in news: Medplus, L&T, Axis Bank, Vedanta, ABB India and more

The Indian market is likely to open higher today as SGX Nifty rose 99 points to 17,075. Benchmark indices closed higher for the second consecutive session on Wednesday, tracking gains in capital goods, banking and auto shares amid a positive trend in other Asian markets.

Sensex closed 611 points higher at 56,930 and Nifty advanced 184 points to 16,955. Bajaj Finance, Airtel, Sun Pharma and RIL were the top Sensex gainers, rising up to 2.94 per cent. On the other hand, Wipro, ITC and Nestle India were the only Sensex losers, falling up to 0.77%.

Here's a look at stocks that are likely to remain in news today.

Medplus Health Services: The pharmacy retailer will make its market debut today . The firm raised Rs 1,398.30 crore through its initial public offering from December 13 to December 15.

Larsen & Toubro: The engineering major said its construction arm has won a significant order for its buildings and factories business from a reputed developer. The scope of work includes design and construction of entire civil structure, including waterproofing, masonry, plastering and electrical conduiting.

Axis Bank: The private lender has inked a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Maharashtra Forest Department, offering special salary account 'Axis Republic' to their employees.

Vedanta: The Anil Agarwal-led firm said it plans to raise up to Rs 1,000 crore through non-convertible debentures (NCDs). The company will hold a meeting of its duly constituted committee of the directors next week.

ABB India: The board of the engineering services company has decided to incorporate a wholly-owned subsidiary to which it will sell its turbocharger business for Rs 310 crore. In June 2021, ABB India had informed stock exchanges about its proposal to divest/sell its turbocharger business in the Process Automation business segment.

CG Power and Industrial Solutions: The heavy electrical equipment player said the liquidation of its arm CG Ganz has been completed and its name has been deleted from the records of the local authority in Hungary where it was registered.

PSP Projects: Gujarat Pollution Control Board has given a Consent to Establish (NOC) for setting up of industrial plant for manufacturing of precast, and the company has started manufacturing activities.

Ceinsys Tech: The firm has announced the acquisition of Allygrow Technologies, a technology-driven firm having a presence in the US, Europe and India and specialising in product design and robotics automation (manufacturing engineering) services.

Vivanta Industries: The company has received a letter of intent from Vitaanova Healthcare Uganda, for the execution of a pharmaceutical project for manufacturing tablets, capsules and oral liquids on a turnkey basis.