Stocks to buy: Analysts suggest these 12 stocks for next financial year

Domestic equity market may continue to deliver a double-digit return to investors in the next financial year – this is the prediction made by select analysts on Dalal Street. The benchmark BSE Sensex has gained over 17 per cent so far in 2021-22 despite a couple of headwinds in the form of rising crude oil prices, heavy selling by foreign institutional investors, ongoing conflict between Russia and Ukraine, among others.

On the other hand, broader indices BSE Midcap and BSE Smallcap have gained 18 per cent and 35 per cent, respectively, since April 1 last year.

While projecting the movement for the next financial year, Gaurav Dua, head-capital market strategy, Sharekhan by BNP Paribas said, “Given the macro headwinds, it is not going to be an easy year for equity investors. Though there would be bouts of volatility, we expect Nifty and Sensex to deliver double-digit returns (12-15 per cent) over the next 12 months with most of the gains coming in the second half of the year.”

George Heber Joseph, CEO and chief investment officer, ITI Mutual Fund also sees around 10 per cent upside in the benchmark equity indices Sensex and Nifty in FY23. He also believes that infrastructure and value themes may deliver a solid return to investors going ahead.

However, for stock-specific investors brokerages suggested a dozen stocks that may deliver handsome returns in the next one year.

Vishal Wagh, head of research, Bonanza Portfolio is positive on Tanla Platforms with a target price of Rs 1,907, indicating an upside of 40 per cent from the current market price. The market watcher is also bullish on Home First Finance (target price: Rs 805) and Stove Kraft (target price: Rs 862).

On the other hand, Kranthi Bathini, equity strategist, WealthMills Securities recommended players like energy-to-telecom behemoth Reliance Industries (RIL), IT major Infosys, private sector lender HDFC Bank and FMCG major ITC.

Prasanth Tapse, vice president (research), Mehta Equities is positive on IDFC with an aggressive target of Rs 91. He is also bullish on Sun Pharma and Vedanta.

Ruchit Jain, lead researcher, 5paisa.com recommended Trent with a target price of Rs 1,500. He also suggested investors to buy BEML (target price: Rs 1,780) for the next one year.

