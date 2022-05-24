Sugar stocks crash up to 14% on plan to restrict exports

Sugar stocks fell up to 14 percent in afternoon session today on a report that the government plans to restrict sugar exports for the first time in six years to prevent a surge in domestic prices.

Shree Renuka Sugars stock fell 13.84 percent to Rs 41.4 against the previous close of Rs 48.05 on BSE.

Stocks of Avadh Sugar and Energy (11.07 percent), Dhampur Sugar (5 percent), Balrampur Chini Mills (9.89 percent), EID Parry (3.42 percent) , Ugar Sugar (4.99%) and Magadh Sugar and Energy (10.72 percent ) fell on BSE today.

The move will potentially limit this season's exports at 10 million tonnes, according to a Reuters report. India is the world's biggest sugar producer and the second biggest exporter behind Brazil.