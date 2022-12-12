scorecardresearch
Sula Vineyards stock may rally 60% to Rs 573 post listing in bull case scenario, says Ventura

Ventura is expecting Sula to benefit from the rising consumption of wines in India. In its base case scenario, Ventura pegs revenues to grow at a CAGR of 29.8 per cent to Rs 765 crore in FY25 Ventura is expecting Sula to benefit from the rising consumption of wines in India. In its base case scenario, Ventura pegs revenues to grow at a CAGR of 29.8 per cent to Rs 765 crore in FY25

Sula Vineyards, whose Rs 960.35-crore IPO is underway, could rally 60 per cent post listing in a bull case scenario said Ventura Securities in its latest IPO note. In a bear case however, it sees a 44 per cent potential downside over the upper end of the price band. Ventura's base case price target of Rs 411 suggests a 15 per cent potential upside. 

Sula Vineyards IPO had received bids for 15,73,152 shares in the first 90 minutes of the bidding process, which was 8 per cent of the total issue size of 1,88,30,372 shares

Sula Vineyards is the market leader across all four price segments (Elite, premium, economy and popular) and also the market leader across all the wine variants namely red, white and sparkling wines.  Sula's business is broadly classified under two categories. The first is wine production, the import of wines and spirits, and the distribution of wines and spirits. Besides, it is engaged in sale of services from ownership and operation of wine tourism venues, including vineyard resorts and tasting rooms.

Published on: Dec 12, 2022, 11:46 AM IST
Posted by: Priya Raghuvanshi, Dec 12, 2022, 11:43 AM IST
