Sun Pharma back in black in Q1; share rises most on Sensex, Nifty

Sun Pharma share was the top gainer on Sensex and Nifty today after the firm turned profitable for the quarter ended June. It clocked net profit of Rs 1,444.17 crore in Q1 against a net loss of Rs 1,655.60 crore for the corresponding period of the previous fiscal.

Buoyed by the impressive earnings show, Sun Pharma share closed 10.04% and 10.06% higher on Nifty and Sensex, respectively.

On Sensex, the stock ended at Rs 774 against previous close of Rs 703.25.

On an intra day basis, the share rose up to 10.93% to a fresh 52 week high of Rs Rs 780.1 on BSE.

The large cap stock has gained 12.57% in the last two days. Sun Pharma share stands higher than 5 day, 20 day, 50 day, 100 day and 200 day moving averages.

The share has gained 51.78% in one year and risen 30.67% since the beginning of this year. Market cap of the firm rose to Rs 1.85 lakh crore on BSE.

Total 20.34 lakh shares of the firm changed hands amounting to turnover of Rs 152.58 crore on BSE. On NSE, the stock ended 10.04% higher at Rs 773.55 against previous close of Rs 703. Market cap of the firm on NSE stood at Rs 1.85 lakh crore.

Sales rose 28.13% to Rs 9,718.74 crore in Q1 against Rs 7,585.25 crore in the same period a year ago.

Operating profit excluding other income rose 53% to Rs 2,821 crore in Q1 against Rs 1,843 crore in corresponding quarter of previous fiscal.

On a quarter-on-quarter basis, net profit rose 61.51% from Rs 894.15 crore in March quarter. Net sales surged 14.03% from Rs 8522.98 crore in last quarter of previous fiscal.

Operating profit excluding other income rose 37.72% from Rs 2,048.44 crore in March quarter of previous fiscal.