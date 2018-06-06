Sun Pharma closes over 3% higher after CLSA upgrades stock to 'buy'

The Sun Pharma stock rose in trade today after brokerage CLSA raised the rating of share to 'buy' from 'sell'. At 3:10 pm, the Sun Pharma stock was trading 2.87% or 13 points higher at 486.60 on BSE. The stock has gained today after falling for two consecutive sessions. The stock rose 2.96% to intra day high of 487.80 level on BSE. The stock was among the top five gainers on Nifty and rose as much as 2.5 percent to Rs 485.35 level. CLSA raised its price target to Rs 600 after the pharma firm reported a rise in net profit on May 25, 2018. "We believe earnings have bottomed out for Sun Pharma," CLSA Research said.

The stock closed 3.05% percent higher at 488 level on BSE.

The brokerage in a report said Indian pharma sector reported stable Q4 earnings on the back of stable US sales sequentially despite heightened pricing pressure and competitive intensity. The report said US challenges remain but management commentary on pricing has improved; price-to-earnings valuations have become reasonable compared with their five-year history.

Brokerage Motilal Oswal gave a buy call on the stock with a target price of Rs 560 for one year on May 25, 2018. On the other hand, Prabhudas Lilladher gave a 'reduce' rating with a price target of 447 on May 26, 2018.

The stock recommendations came after the drug major reported Q4 consolidated net profit at Rs 1,308.96 crore for the quarter ending March on the back of revenue growth in India and emerging markets even as US sales took a hit. The company had reported a net profit of Rs 1,223.71 crore in the same period of the previous fiscal.

Total revenue from operations fell to Rs 6,977.10 crore for the fourth quarter against Rs 7,136.96 crore during the same period of 2016-17. For the year ended March 31, the drug major posted a net profit of Rs 2,161.55 crore, down 68.96 per cent from Rs 6,964.37 crore in 2016-17, Sun Pharma said in a regulatory filing.