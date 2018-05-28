Sun Pharma stock rises nearly 7% on Q4 earnings, top gainer on BSE

The Sun Pharma stock on Monday rose the most on BSE after the firm reported a 7% rise in net for the quarter ended March 31, 2018 . At 9:44 am, the stock was trading 5.83% or 27 points higher at 493.75 on BSE. The stock rose up to 6.84% to hit a high of 498.50 on BSE.





The stock has been gaining for the last three days and has risen 9.58% during the period. Today the stock opened with a gain of 4.53%. The stock has delivered 11.59% returns during the last one week. It is down 12.51% during the last one year and has fallen 13% percent since beginning of this year. The drug major reported Q4 consolidated net profit at Rs 1,308.96 crore for the quarter ending March on the back of revenue growth in India and emerging markets even as the US sales took a hit.







The company had reported a net profit of Rs 1,223.71 crore in the same period of the previous fiscal. Total revenue from operations fell to Rs 6,977.10 crore for the fourth quarter against Rs 7,136.96 crore during the same period of 2016-17. For the year ended March 31, the drug major posted a net profit of Rs 2,161.55 crore, down 68.96 per cent from Rs 6,964.37 crore in 2016-17, Sun Pharma said in a regulatory filing.







Total revenue from operations for 2017-18 stood at Rs 26,489.46 crore. It stood at Rs 31,578.44 crore in 2016-17.

The company's sales in the US stood at $368 million for the fourth quarter quarter, a de-growth of 3 per cent over same period last year. For 2017-18, sales stood at $1,357 million , a decline of 34 per cent over 2016-17.