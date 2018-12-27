Suven Life Sciences stock rises after firm receives product patents from Brazil, Eurasia

The Suven Life Sciences stock rose in early trade today after the biopharma firm said it has been granted product patents by Brazil and Eurasia each for a new chemical entity (NCE) used in treatment of disorders associated with neurodegenerative diseases. These patents are valid through 2023 and 2034, respectively, the company said.

The Suven Life stock gained up to 2.27% to 227.85 in morning trade against previous close of 221.85 on the BSE.

The small cap stock has been gaining for the last two days and risen 1.67% during the period.

The stock has gained 13.64% during the last one year and gained 10.62% since the beginning of this year.

Five of eight brokerages rate the stock "buy" or 'outperform', two "hold" and one "underperform", according to analysts' recommendations tracked by Reuters.

The stock is trading above its 50-day and 200-day moving averages of 239.30 and 244.09, respectively.

"We are pleased by the grant of these patents to Suven for our pipeline of molecules in the CNS arena, which are being developed for cognitive disorders with high unmet medical need with a huge market potential globally," Suven Life CEO Venkat Jasti said.

The granted claims of patents are being developed as therapeutic agents useful in treatment of cognitive impairment associated with neurodegenerative disorders like Alzheimer's disease, attention deficient hyperactivity disorder (ADHD), Huntington's disease, Parkinson's and schizophrenia, it added.

The company is engaged in the business of manufacture and sale of bulk drugs and intermediaries. Its segments include contact research and manufacturing services (CRAMS), which develops and produces bulk drugs and intermediates under contract manufacturing services; services (DDDSS), which consists of collaborative research projects (CRP), clinical trials, and testing and analysis services, and research and development.

Meanwhile, the Sensex and Nifty continued their positive movement for the second consecutive session buoyed by a strong recovery in Asian markets as US markets logged their best day in more than 10 years. While the Sensex rose 392 points to 36,041, Nifty gained 72 points to 10,801.

