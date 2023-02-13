Suzlon Energy, Adani Ports, M&M & Bharti Airtel: Stocks that HNIs bought with both hands in Q3

Suzlon Energy, Adani Ports and Bharti Airtel were among top stocks where high net-worth individuals (HNIs) raised stakes in the December quarter, as per PRIME Database. Net-net, HNIs were seen increasing stakes in a total of 808 stocks during the quarter. They sold stakes in 745 others, PRIME database suggested.

In Mahindra & Mahindra (M&M), HNIs bought 6,80,02,008 additional shares for the quarter. The non-institutional investor category owned a total of 8,35,86,853 shares at December-end against 1,55,84,845 shares at September end.

HNIs bought 1,39,98,198 additional shares in Adani Ports & SEZ. They held 2,70,41,929 shares in Adani Ports against 1,30,43,731 shares in the September quarter.

HNIs owned 22,50,37,353 more Nykaa shares in December quarter. They held a total of 27,16,48,599 Nykaa shares as of December 31, 2022, against 4,66,11,246 Nykaa shares as of September 30, 2022. The stock had turned ex-bonus in the 5:1 ratio in November.

In Easy Trip Planners, HNIs owned 4,61,25,169 additional shares in December quarter. The non-institutional investor category owned a total of 5,05,85,087 shares at December-end against 44,59,918 shares at September end. This stock went ex-split in from face value of Rs 2 to shares with face value of Re 1 each. It also turned ex-bonus in 3:1 ratio on the same day.

HNIs owned 22,51,116 additional shares in LTIMindtree. They held 25,32,366 LTIMindtree shares at December quarter end against 2,81,250 shares at end-September quarter. LTI-Mindtree merger came into effect on November 14 last year.

Rajnandini Metal (4,43,45,818 shares), APL Apollo Tubes (62,77,731 shares), Sulzon Energy (73,97,50,343 shares), Bharti Airtel (43,17,372 shares) and Samvardhana Motherson (4,88,96,778 shares) also was HNIs buying the stocks with both hands.

Meanwhile, Bajaj Finserv (3,43,90,282 shares) Bajaj Auto (19,59,662 shares), Star Cement (3,55,40,311 shares), Excel Industries (25,88,857 shares), Hindalco Industries (68,94,332 shares) and Brigade Enterprises (55,33,448 shares) are other some of the stocks where HNIs cut stakes in the December quarter.

