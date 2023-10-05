Suzlon Energy, PNB, Vodafone Idea, Infibeam Avenues shares lead volume chart on NSE

Suzlon Energy Ltd, Jaiprakash Power Ventures Ltd (JP Power), Punjab National Bank Ltd (PNB), Vodafone Idea, Infibeam Avenue Ltd, Indian Overseas Bank (IOB), Zomato Ltd and YES Bank Ltd were among stocks that saw high volumes on NSE in Thursday's trading session. HDFC Bank led the turnover chart on NSE, data showed.

Suzlon Energy led the volume chart on NSE. The maker of wind turbine generator saw its shares rising up 4.63 per cent to Rs 29.40, as 24,89,56,003 shares worth Rs 726 crore changed hands on the counter by 12.30 pm. The stock has been in news as promoters have released 97.1 crore worth pledge shares from SBICAP Trustee Company Ltd.

JP Power shares advanced 2.09 per cent to Rs 9.75. A total of 10,11,65,969 JP Power shares worth Rs 99 crore changed hands so far.

PNB shares tanked 3.7 per cent to Rs 76.80, as 9,04,73,134 shares worth Rs 707 crore changed hands. The PSU bank said its domestic advances were up 13.9 per cent in the September quarter while its domestic deposits grew 9.3 per cent YoY for the same period.

Shares of Infibeam Avenues surged 9.2 per cent to Rs 19. A total of 8,67,60,561 Infibeam Avenues shares worth Rs 158 crore changed hands.

Vodafone Idea fell 3.06 per cent to Rs 11.10. A total of 8,13,83,787 Vodafone Idea shares changed hands worth Rs 91.63 crore. As per a media report, Indus Towers has informed the telecom regulator that it might restrict services to Vodafone Idea due to delays in payment of mounting receivables.

IOB slipped 0.74 per cent to Rs 47.05 as 7,72,82,749 shares worth Rs 366 crore changed hands. Zomato, GTL Infrastructure, YES Bank and RattanIndia Power were among other stock that saw high volumes in Thursday's trade.

YES Bank was in news as CARE Ratings upgraded the credit rating of YES Bank's debt instruments, citing continued business growth and jump in the proportion of retail and small & medium enterprises advances.

In turnover terms, HDFC Bank topped the chart. The private lender saw a Rs 478 crore turnover of Rs 2,672 crore. Suzlon Energy, PNB, Tata Consultancy Services, ICICI Bank and Zomato were among other stocks seeing high turnover in Thursday's trade.

