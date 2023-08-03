Suzlon Energy shares down 7% in two days; tech analysts see bearish trend

Shares of Suzlon Energy Ltd on Thursday fell 2.86 per cent to close at Rs 17.97 over their previous close of Rs 18.50. The stock has slipped 6.99 per cent in two straight sessions. Around 2.27 crore shares changed hands today on BSE, which was lower than the two-week average volume of 4.63 crore shares. Turnover on the counter came at Rs 40.91 crore, commanding a market capitalisation (m-cap) of Rs 22,321.83 crore.

The multibagger counter has zoomed 175.19 per cent in a year. It has surged 97.91 per cent in last six months.

Bourses BSE and NSE have put the securities of Suzlon Energy under the long-term ASM (Additional Surveillance Measure) framework. Exchanges put stocks in short-term or long-term ASM frameworks to caution investors about high volatility in share prices.

During the Q1 FY24 earnings conference call, Himanshu Mody, Group CFO of Suzlon Energy, said, "We are ending the quarter with a strong consolidated net worth of Rs 1,297 crore. Our gross debt for the quarter stands at Rs 1,806 crore, which is a substantial reduction from little over Rs 13,000 crore in March 2020. Our net debt as of June 30, 2023 is Rs 1,223 crores resulting in a net debt-to-net worth ratio of 0.9, which is less than 1, which is quite healthy. Our consolidated PAT (profit after tax) for Q1 FY24 before exceptional item, stands at Rs 93 crore. This is against Q1 PAT of FY23 before exceptional items, which was negative Rs 37 crore and our Q4 PAT of FY23 was positive Rs 68 crore. This is all before exceptional items."

On technical setup, analysts largely suggested that the stock looked 'bearish'. Immediate support on the counter could be seen at Rs 17.70, followed by Rs 17 level.

Osho Krishan, Senior Analyst, Technical & Derivative Research at Angel One, said, "The counter is in the overbought territory. As far as levels are concerned, a series of support is placed around Rs 17-odd zone on an immediate basis, followed by sacrosanct support of Rs 14-15."

Kush Ghodasara, CMT, said, "The stock had recently given a decent run but now the momentum has weakened. It has slipped out of upward trending channel today with bearish crossover of short-term moving averages. The scrip can give correction up to Rs 15.40 in the coming days. The stock doesn't look good until it scales above Rs 19.80 now."

AR Ramachandran from Tips2trades said, "Suzlon Energy is bearish on the daily charts with next resistance at Rs 19.40. Investors should book profits at current levels or hold till a daily support of Rs 17.70 is broken on a closing basis."

Meanwhile, Indian equity benchmarks extended their fall for the third straight session, tracking weakness in the global indexes. The 30-share BSE Sensex pack tanked 542 points or 0.82 per cent to close at 65,241, while the broader NSE Nifty index moved 145 points or 0.74 per cent down to end the session at 19,382.