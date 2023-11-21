Suzlon Energy shares drop 4% ahead of investor meet

Shares of Suzlon Energy Ltd fell over 4 per cent in Tuesday's trade ahead of the company's investor meet scheduled for later in the day. In a filing on November 16, Suzlon Energy had said that the event would be organised by JM Financial Institutional Securities Limited. It said only the company's presentation on the financials for the quarter and half-year ended September 30, as available on the website of Suzlon Energy and stock exchanges, would be discussed. The renewable energy solutions provider noted that no other unpublished price sensitive information would be shared during the said meeting.

To recall, JM Financial Institutional Securities recently initiated coverage on Suzlon Energy with a 'Buy' rating. Post Suzlon Energy's Q2 results, the brokerage expected Suzlon Energy to clock revenue growth of 38 per cent and Ebitda growth of 43 per cent, compounded annually, over FY23-26.

"We have revised our estimates for FY25E/26E upwards driven by healthy order inflow, better execution visibility and an improving product portfolio. We maintain our BUY rating on the stock with a revised target of Rs 37 per share based on a 25 times September 2025 EPS," JM Financial said this month.

On Tuesday, Suzlon Energy shares fell 4.45 per cent to hit a low of Rs 39.50. The scrip hit a one-year high of Rs 44 on Friday. The Suzlon Energy stock has risen 281 per cent year-to-date.

Suzlon Energy has seen 17 per cent upgrade in consensus FY25 earnings estimates, Kotak Securities suggested in a note. But the rise in its shares made mutual funds cut exposure to the renewable energy solutions provider in October. Data showed MFs sold 13.36 crore Suzlon shares worth Rs 410 crore in October. They held 49.53 crore Sulzon shares at October-end from 62.89 crore shares September-end.

"Please note that the Company’s IR presentation on the financials for the quarter and half-year ended 30th September 2023, as available on the website of the Company as well as on the website of the stock exchanges, would only be presented / discussed. And no other unpublished price sensitive information would be shared during the said meeting," Suzlon Energy said last week.

Also read: KEC International shares gain in early trade on Rs 1,005-crore order win

Also read: Top 10 stocks to watch on November 21, 2023: ONGC, Senco Gold, Coal India, Gillette, Gujarat Pipavav and more

Also read: Stock recommendations for November 21, 2023: Voltas, Airtel, Aptech and GHCL