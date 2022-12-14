scorecardresearch
Suzlon Energy shares gain 24% in 30 days. Rs 11 a tough resistance, but analysts stay optimistic

Suzlon Energy’s issue is that, historically, its share price has never seen a dependable bull run and a rally tends to fizzle out after seeing a short period of gains, said Independent Analyst Manish Shah

Suzlon Energy has broken out of the rounding bottom formation, forming a "U" shape on the longer time frame, which indicates the end of extended downtrends, said Pravesh Gour of Swastika Investmart Suzlon Energy has broken out of the rounding bottom formation, forming a "U" shape on the longer time frame, which indicates the end of extended downtrends, said Pravesh Gour of Swastika Investmart

Shares of Suzlon Energy have jumped 24 per cent in a month, which has helped the scrip register positive returns for 2022, after a weak first half of the calendar. If technical indicators were to go by, analysts see tough resistance for the stock at Rs 11 apiece. If the stock manages to break above the level, analysts foresee the stock moving towards Rs 14-16 level in coming months.

"With the increase in volume, it has also given a bullish inverse head and shoulders breakout on the daily chart. The stock is facing resistance at the Rs 11 level; above this, we are expecting a long run-up towards the Rs. 14 level. On the downside, at any correction, Rs 8 is major support, while Rs 7.25 is the next critical support level. Momentum indicators are positively poised to support the current strength," he said.

Also Read: Share Market News: Sensex, Nifty climb on global cues; Yes Bank, UCO Bank, IOB most active

Published on: Dec 14, 2022, 11:31 AM IST
Posted by: Priya Raghuvanshi, Dec 14, 2022, 11:29 AM IST
