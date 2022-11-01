Suzlon Energy shares snap 4-day losing run, rally 8%. Here's why

Shares of Suzlon Energy snapped a four-day losing run, as the scrip climbed 8 per cent in Tuesday's trade amid healthy volumes. The scrip rose 7.92 per cent to hit a high of Rs 8.58 on BSE.

A total of 130.20 lakh shares changed hands on the counter by 10 am, compared with the two-week average of 453.10 lakh shares on BSE.

Shares of Suzlon Energy were down 9.65 per cent in the preceding four sessions.

The company on October 31 said the Securities Issue Committee of the company board at its meeting on October 31 approved the allotment of 240 crore partly paid-up equity shares of the company at an issue price of Rs 5 per share.

The company said the partly paid-up equity shares have distinctive numbers from 10373087084 to 12773087083. They have a face value of Rs 2/- each in dematerialised form. The applicants were required to pay Rs 2.50 per equity share on application and of which Re 1 per equity share being adjusted towards face value and Re 1.50 per equity share being adjusted towards securities premium.

The balance Rs 2.50 will be payable on subsequent call(s), as may be decided by the board.

"Post aforesaid allotment, the paid-up capital of the company is Rs 2,254.61 crore divided into 1,007.30 crore fully paid-up equity shares having a face value of Rs.2/- each bearing ISIN INE040H01021 and 240 crore partly paid-up equity shares having a face value of Rs 2 each with Re 1 each paid-up bearing ISIN IN9040H01011," the company said.