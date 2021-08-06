Tata Chemicals share scales all-time high post strong Q1 earnings

Tata Chemicals share hit all-time high today after the firm reported a multi-fold jump in consolidated net profit helped by a rebound in soda ash volumes in the US and India.

Tata Chemicals stock has gained 7.83% in the last 2 days.

The stock opened with a gain of 4.76% at Rs 806 against previous close of Rs 769.35 on BSE.

It zoomed 9.7% to touch a record high of Rs 844. Tata Chemicals share is trading higher than 5 day, 20 day, 50 day, 100 day and 200 day moving averages.

The large cap stock has gained 177% in one year and risen 72.24% since the beginning of this year.

Total 9.87 lakh shares of the firm changed hands amounting to turnover of Rs 82.06 crore on BSE.Market cap of the firm rose to Rs 20,965 crore.

At 12:43 pm, the stock was trading 7.03% higher at Rs 823.45 on BSE.

Q1 net profit surged to Rs 342.33 crore against net profit of Rs 74.15 crore during the corresponding quarter of 2020-21.

Income from operations climbed 27 per cent to Rs 2,977 crore in Q1 from Rs 2,348 crore in the year-ago period.

Income from operations in Q1 for the basic chemistry products segment grew 30 per cent to Rs 2,173 crore, while that from specialty products rose 18 per cent to Rs 797 crore.