Tata Communications shares can test Rs 1,535 level in coming months, says ICICIdirect

Tata Communications is seen resolving out of a bullish flag formation, signalling continuance of the up move, said ICICIdirect which felt the stock offers a fresh entry opportunity

Tata Communications shares are a buy the Rs 1,310-1,332 range with a stop loss placed at Rs 1,212 apiece, ICICIdirect said. The brokerage said buying demand is seen emerging after a higher base above the 10 week's EMA

Tata Communications, whose shares have risen 49 per cent in the last six months, could deliver double-digit return in coming months said, ICICIdirect's technical research team. The brokerage has a target of Rs 1,535 on the stock, which as of Wednesday's intraday price of Rs 1,362.70, suggests a 12 per cent potential upside.

The brokerage said buying demand is seen emerging after a higher base above the 10 week’s EMA, which has provided an incremental buying opportunity in the last four to five months.

Tata Communications’ strategic growth plan, focused approach and structural improvement in data segment margins has driven multiple re-rating, ICICIdirect said. While the demand outlook is robust in the medium to long term, deal closures delays and supply chain issues have led to a slower recovery in revenues, it noted adding that an improvement in this will be key for an earnings growth recovery.

Published on: Dec 14, 2022, 11:27 AM IST
Posted by: Priya Raghuvanshi, Dec 14, 2022, 11:23 AM IST
