Tata Communications shares can test Rs 1,535 level in coming months, says ICICIdirect

Tata Communications, whose shares have risen 49 per cent in the last six months, could deliver double-digit return in coming months said, ICICIdirect's technical research team. The brokerage has a target of Rs 1,535 on the stock, which as of Wednesday's intraday price of Rs 1,362.70, suggests a 12 per cent potential upside.

The telecom sector, it said, has been regaining traction after three to four weeks of breather. Within this space, ICICIdirect said it remains constructive on Tata Communications as it is seen resolving out of a bullish flag formation, signalling continuance of the up move and offers a fresh entry opportunity.

The brokerage said buying demand is seen emerging after a higher base above the 10 week’s EMA, which has provided an incremental buying opportunity in the last four to five months.

"On the smaller time frame, the stock has witnessed a faster retracement of the last five week’s decline (Rs 1,347-1,251) in just one week, highlighting strength and a robust price structure. The brokerage expects the stock to maintain positive bias and head towards Rs 1,535 in the coming months as it is the price parity with the previous up move (Rs1,096-1,347) as projected from the recent trough of Rs 1,251, the domestic brokerage said.

Overall, the brokerage has recommended to buy Tata Communications shares in the Rs 1,310-1,332 range with a stop loss placed at Rs 1,212 apiece.

Fundamental view

Tata Communications’ strategic growth plan, focused approach and structural improvement in data segment margins has driven multiple re-rating, ICICIdirect said. While the demand outlook is robust in the medium to long term, deal closures delays and supply chain issues have led to a slower recovery in revenues, it noted adding that an improvement in this will be key for an earnings growth recovery.

The company management maintained FY23 margins guidance range of 23-25 per cent, as it intends to reinvest incremental margins to drive growth.

"We, however, expect margins to bounce back once the revenue growth trajectory returns to double digits boosting operating leverage. Growth funnel (pre-stage of order book) deal win rate along with order book have remained stable QoQ and healthy. The company intends to drive growth by enhanced product offerings in next gen connectivity, IZO WAN, cloud, etc. It also continues to put feet on the street with new hiring and expanded regional presence through sales and marketing spends," it said.

Tata Communications is treating supply chain issue as business as usual. ICICIdirect believes that a full blown recovery in revenues growth will only be possible when the supply chain issues get sorted.

It expects the growth at Tata Communications will be driven by platforms such as cloud, edge & security, next generation connectivity, NetFoundry and MOVE & IoT, wherein each segment has robust market size growth potential of 15-25 per cent CAGR in the next four to five years.

"We expect 10 per cent revenue CAGR in FY22-25E in the overall data segment and overall margins at 25.5 per cent in FY25 against 25.3 per cent in FY22, with weakness likely in H2FY23. Strong cash flow generation is expected to aid deleveraging," it said.

