Tata Elxsi partners with Japan's Alps Alpine to set up global engineering center; stock extends fall

Tata Elxsi and Alps Alpine -- Japanese manufacturer of electrical components and in-vehicle information systems -- on Tuesday announced a strategic long-term agreement to establish a global engineering center at its campus in Thiruvananthapuram. The engineering center will focus on software-led innovation and engineering to support Alps Alpine's vision for future mobility, the company said in an exchange filing.

Hideo Izumi, Alps Alpine's Chief Technology Officer, stated, "The engineering center with Tata Elxsi is key to Alps Alpine's growth strategy. Tata Elxsi, with its integrated design and technology services, is our partner of choice for developing the Right, Unique, and Green solutions and accelerating the growing vehicle software development sectors."

Tata Elxsi's MD and CEO, Manoj Raghavan, stated, "As the world adopts connected, autonomous and electric mobility, automotive companies are looking for innovation in technology and software to provide exceptional consumer experiences and drive future mobility initiatives. We are delighted that Alps Alpine has chosen Tata Elxsi as a strategic technology and engineering partner in its journey to transform its products and services for future mobility."

The company also said that the design and engineering teams in the GEC will focus on developing next-gen digital technologies for connected infotainment, body electronics, sensing and communication technologies, AUTOSAR, platform development, and cybersecurity, and support Alps Alpine in its strategic goals of global market expansion.

