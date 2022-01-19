Tata Elxsi stock zooms 12% post strong Q3 earnings

Tata Elxsi share rose over 12% today after the product design arm of the Tata Group reported a 43.5 per cent year-on-year (YoY) rise in Q3 net profit. Share of Tata Elxsi touched an all-time high of Rs 7171.15, rising 12.57% on BSE.

The stock opened with a gain of 2.19% at Rs 6,510 against previous close of Rs 6,370.50 on BSE.

Tata Elxsi share is trading higher than 5 day, 20 day, 50 day, 100 day and 200 day moving averages. The stock has gained 18.46% since the beginning of this year and risen 159% in one year.

In a month, the mid cap share has gained 21.23%. Market cap of the firm rose to Rs 43,095 crore.

Total 1.24 lakh shares of the firm changed hands amounting to a turnover of Rs 85.23 crore on BSE.

At 3:10 pm, the stock was trading 8.99% higher at Rs 6,930. The Tata Group firm reported a 43.5 per cent year-on-year (YoY) rise in Q3 net profit at Rs 151 crore. On a quarter-on-quarter (QoQ) basis, profit was higher by 20.4 per cent.

Revenue from operations rose 33.2 per cent YoY and 6.7 per cent QoQ to Rs 635.4 crore. Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) climbed 14.8 per cent QoQ and 46.8 per cent YoY to Rs 210.8 crore. The EBITDA margin stood at 33.2 per cent in the December quarter against 30.8 per cent in the preceding quarter and 30.1 per cent in the year-ago quarter.

"The company's growth was powered by Embedded Product Design (EPD), the company's largest division, which grew at 9.9 per cent QoQ and 36 per cent YoY," said Tata Elxsi.

Within EPD, it said transportation business posted a growth of 9.7 per cent QoQ and 30.9 per cent YoY, with secular growth across electric, autonomous and connected technologies, and continued momentum with both OEMs and suppliers for design, technology and digital services across geographies.

Media and communications grew 6.5 per cent QoQ and 31.1 per cent YoY growth, while healthcare grew 22 per cent QoQ and 73.4 per cent YoY. "The Design business (IDV) continues to fuel strategic design-led digital deal wins for the company with a growth of 61.7 per cent on a YTD basis," it said.

Tata Elxsi MD and CEO Manoj Raghavan said that the company continues to execute strongly on its key strategies, driving growth across all three primary industry verticals and regions, building on its software and digital product engineering capabilities.

"We are seeing significant growth in the automotive market, with large and strategic deals with both OEMs and suppliers across Electric, autonomous, connected and digital, underscoring our technology and engineering leadership," he said.